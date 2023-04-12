Gerard Depardieu ‘accused of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting 13 women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gerard Depardieu ‘accused of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting 13 women’

By Press Association
Gerard Depardieu (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Gerard Depardieu (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

French actor Gerard Depardieu has been accused of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting 13 young women, mainly extras, according to an investigative news website.

Most of the claims reported by the Mediapart website relate to film shoots between 2004 and 2022.

None of the women has filed a complaint. Depardieu has denied any criminal behaviour.

The 74-year-old – one of France’s most well-known stars – was placed under investigation in December 2020 for rape and sexual assault, reportedly at his Paris home, after claims by an actress in 2018. The investigation is continuing.

Mediapart, which is regarded as a reliable website, published the accusations in an article on Tuesday.

The incidents allegedly took place in public places, mainly on film sets.

In a Manhattan cabaret for the filming of the 2015 movie Big House, Depardieu allegedly tried to fondle three non-French extras. One of them, then aged 24, told Mediapart: “I felt his fingers trying to slip in to get to my knickers.”

The wardrobe assistant for Big House, Isabel Butel, told Mediapart of her shock at the reaction on set. “It was kind of, ‘Oh that’s Gerard, he’s a bit mischievous!’” she was quoted as saying.

Another extra, identified as Helene Darras, then 26, went to the police last year, 14 years after Depardieu allegedly kept grabbing her buttocks during filming of the 2008 comedy Disco.

She said she stayed silent at the time as she did not want to “make an enemy of casting directors”. She eventually gave her account to police because “the film world is full of Gerards and we have to speak up”, she said.

Actresses, location assistants and others said they complained about Depardieu’s vulgar remarks, groans and straying hands but drew only silence, or laughs, from others.

“People are afraid,” Mediapart quoted one casting director as saying. She said her colleagues and friends unanimously reacted to her decision to talk to Mediapart by saying: “Are you crazy?”

Lawyers for Depardieu, from the law firm Temime, “formally deny all allegations that (could) concern criminal law”, Mediapart wrote, and called the allegations a “veritable indictment” to which the actor has no intention of responding.

Depardieu, who has appeared in 200 films over six decades, is one of only a few French actors who have made a name for themselves in Hollywood. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in Green Card, a 1990 English-language romantic comedy co-starring Andie MacDowell.

His first big hit in France was Les Valseuses – Bertrand Blier’s classic farce about two wandering thugs.

Before crossing the Atlantic to star in Green Card, Depardieu played an array of roles, ranging from Jean Valjean, the thief-turned-saint in Les Miserables, to Christopher Columbus.

In 2014, he played the leading role in Welcome To New York, inspired by the life of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former director of the International Monetary Fund who was accused in 2011 of sexually assaulting a hotel maid. The charges against Mr Strauss-Kahn were later dropped.

