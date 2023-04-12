Gunman’s mother made emergency call during Kentucky bank shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gunman’s mother made emergency call during Kentucky bank shooting

By Press Association
Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. On Monday, a shooting at the bank located in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. On Monday, a shooting at the bank located in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Police have released frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Kentucky bank, including one from the man’s mother, who told a 911 operator that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank.

“I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid,” said the woman, who identified herself as the gunman’s mother.

None of the callers are identified by name and other information is edited out of the calls, but the first call was from a woman who was on a video call inside the bank on Monday.

Louisville Shooting
Police at the scene in central Louisville (Louisville Metro Police Department/AP)

She screams and cries throughout the four-minute call and says there is an active gunman at the Old National Bank in central Louisville.

“I just watched it on a Teams meeting,” she says. “We were having a board meeting. With our commercial (lending) team.”

“We heard multiple shots and everybody started saying, ‘Oh my God’, and then he came into the boardroom.”

Bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, used an AR-15 assault-style rifle in the attack, killing five co-workers while livestreaming before police shot him dead.

Eight other people were injured, including a police officer who was shot in the head and remains in critical condition in hospital.

After the first call, others began streaming in. One of the callers says she is calling from inside the building as gunshots are heard in the background.

“I’m in a closet hiding,” the caller says. She says people have been shot and gives a description of the shooting, saying she knows the gunman. “He works with us.”

“How long will it be before they get here?” she whispers and the dispatcher tells her that authorities are on the way and advises her to keep quiet.

Louisville Shooting
Connor Sturgeon inside the bank (Louisville Metro Police Department/AP)

Asked what kind of injuries there were, the caller replies: “I don’t know. I just saw a lot of blood.”

Another call came from a man inside the bank, who told dispatchers the address and said: “We have an active shooting in our building. White male. He’s an employee of Old National Bank. Get here now. We need somebody now.”

Another call came from a motorist driving down Main Street, who reported seeing a man with an assault rifle and a bulletproof vest walking around.

“How long ago was it that you saw this?” the dispatcher asks.

The caller says it was about five minutes and asks: “Has anybody else reported this? Like, I hope to God I’m seeing things.”

The dispatcher then describes what others reported the suspect was wearing and the caller confirms it.

“Did you see him shooting or anything?” the dispatcher asks.

“No ma’am. He was like kind of like jogging around like he was like trying to get somewhere in a hurry,” the caller says, but is not able to give the direction the gunman was headed.

The woman identifying herself as Sturgeon’s mother asks during the call if she can go to the bank but is told by the dispatcher that she should not because “there’s a situation going on down there” and “it’s dangerous”.

“You’ve had calls from other people, so he’s already there?” the mother asks with shock in her voice.

The audio releases came hours before an interfaith vigil at the Muhammad Ali Centre to remember victims and allow the public to offer prayers for the injured.

“This is a very tough time for our city, and we were not meant to go through tough times alone,” Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the US this year, came just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles south of Louisville.

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr, 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

