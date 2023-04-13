Murderer who escaped prison by faking his own death back in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murderer who escaped prison by faking his own death back in South Africa

By Press Association
Thabo seen on a TV camera screen in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP)
Thabo seen on a TV camera screen in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP)

A man serving a life sentence for murder and rape who escaped from a top-security prison with help from guards by faking his own death was taken back to South Africa on Thursday after going on the run with his girlfriend.

The couple were arrested in Tanzania last weekend.

State broadcaster SABC showed video of Thabo Bester being driven from Johannesburg’s Lanseria Airport in a police vehicle with bars across the windows.

Heavily-armed police put the girlfriend, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, into a separate white van at the airport.

Magudumana was expected to be charged with murder as part of the elaborate jailbreak plot, which involved getting a dead body into the prison where Bester was held to help him stage his own death in a fire and escape.

South Africa Manhunt
Newspapers report on the hunt for convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester (Denis Farrell/AP)

A prison guard and Magudumana’s father were already charged with murder in connection with the body of a man found burned beyond recognition in Bester’s cell.

The unidentified man died of blunt force trauma to the head before the fire, police said.

Police and officials from South Africa’s ministry of justice confirmed Bester and Magudumana were back in the country and said more arrests were expected.

Bester was convicted of one count of murder and two counts of rape and sentenced in 2012.

He escaped from Mangaung correctional centre in Free State province nearly a year ago, when he was formally declared dead by suicide after the fire in his cell.

Details were only made public and pieced together in the past three weeks. Critics allege officials intentionally covered up the story.

MPs held a special parliamentary hearing on Wednesday into security failures that played a role in the breakout.

They questioned senior officials from the prison and British private security company G4S, which has a long-term contract to run it.

Three prison employees, the night supervisor and two guards who worked in the security camera control room, were fired due to suspicion they helped Bester escape amid the confusion of the pre-dawn blaze in his cell on May 3, 2022.

Although one was charged with murder, MP Glynnis Breytenbach said she suspected more guards and officials were bribed to get the body into the cell and help Bester escape.

“How many palms were greased?” she asked during the hearing. “Are you honestly telling us this escape of Hollywood proportion was done with the assistance of only three people?”

The prison and G4S officials conceded under questioning that a TV cabinet big enough to possibly hide a dead body in was brought into the prison in an unauthorised vehicle hours before Bester broke out at about 4am the following morning.

Neither the cabinet nor the vehicle was searched.

They also said top prison officials gave Bester permission to be transferred to a single-occupant cell three days before his escape. The cell was next to a fire exit, which he is believed to have used to flee.

MP Xola Nqola said it was “not a coincidence” that Bester was moved to that cell.

An internal investigation by G4S found the prison’s security camera recording system had a “power interruption” at about the time of the escape.

Bester was a renowned criminal known as the “Facebook rapist” for using the social media site to lure his victims to meetings.

He was found guilty of murder for stabbing his girlfriend, a model, to death in 2011 and raping two other female models.

For months after his escape, he and Magudumana, whom police identified as his “accomplice”, lived in a mansion in a wealthy suburb of Johannesburg, driving luxury cars while running a company that allegedly defrauded businesses out of hundreds of thousands of pounds, according to media reports.

Authorities only announced publicly last month that Bester did not die in his cell and had escaped after South African news organisation GroundUp reported that the charred body found in the cell was not Bester’s, according to findings from the post mortem examination.

The news and heightened public interest in the case appeared to have spurred Bester and Magudumana to flee the country.

It also produced heavy criticism against authorities for failing to warn people that a dangerous criminal was on the loose.

The parliamentary hearing focused on the initial prison failures and continued on Thursday.

