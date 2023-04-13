New malaria vaccine for children approved in Ghana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New malaria vaccine for children approved in Ghana

By Press Association
Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority has granted full approval for children between five and 36 months to be given a new malaria vaccine (Jerome Delay/AP/PA)
Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority has granted full approval for children between five and 36 months to be given a new malaria vaccine (Jerome Delay/AP/PA)

Ghana has become the first country to approve a new malaria vaccine for young children.

Officials hope it will offer better protection against the disease that kills hundreds of thousands every year.

Final results from late-stage trials have not yet been published, and the vaccine is under review at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Preliminary results from early testing of the new vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford, have suggested the vaccine is far more effective than the only malaria vaccine now authorised for use by the WHO.

Ghana Malaria Vaccine
A baby from the Malawi village of Tomali is injected with the world’s first vaccine against malaria in a pilot programme in 2019 (Jerome Delay/AP/PA)

Late-stage testing of the vaccine still is under way in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali and Tanzania, with results expected later this year.

Results from an earlier trial released last year showed that in children vaccinated in Burkina Faso, the vaccine was up to 80% effective depending how much of an immune-boosting ingredient was included in the shots.

WHO has already rolled out a pilot programme of the world’s first authorised malaria vaccine, piloted in three African countries, including Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. But that vaccine, sold by GlaxoSmithKline as Mosquirix, is about 30% effective.

That vaccine “is saving lives” in the three pilot countries and has been delivered to more than 1.4 million children, according to Tarik Jasarevic, a WHO spokesman.

Mr Jasarevic said its advisory panel on malaria vaccines is reviewing available information on on the new vaccine but is waiting for more date about its safety and efficacy from ongoing trials.

“Initial results appear promising,” he said.

“We would welcome a second malaria vaccine that is safe and efficacious and approved by WHO to complement the roll-out of the first malaria vaccine.”

It is not clear how soon the new vaccine will be available. Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority approved its use for children aged five months to 36 months, the group at highest risk of death from malaria, its developers said in a statement.

Once the new Oxford vaccine is in use, Ghanaian health officials will weigh the “pros and cons before making a final decision” on which one is more effective, said Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, the head of Ghana’s immunisation program. Ghana is currently using the WHO-approved vaccine.

The new vaccine can be manufactured at large scale and modest cost, its developers say. The Serum Institute of India says it can potentially manufacture more than 200 million doses annually with a factory being constructed in Ghana’s capital Accra.

Ghana’s decision to approve the vaccine quickly was welcomed by health officials on the continent.

“We should learn from the Covid-19 vaccines that were approved within one year,” said Halidou Tinto, director of research in parasitology at the Institute for Health Sciences Research in Nanoro and head of the vaccine trial in Burkina Faso.

“(The) more we wait (the) more we’ll have thousands of children dying from malaria,” he said.

