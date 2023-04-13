Donald Trump answering questions in fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump answering questions in fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York's attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Former president Donald Trump spent several hours at the offices of New York’s attorney general on Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices.

His lawyer signalled that he was answering questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

“President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today,” his attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement issued shortly after Mr Trump entered the Manhattan skyscraper.

“He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company.”

The former president met lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Mr Trump last year.

Her lawsuit claims Mr Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Mr Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, which led last week to his historic arraignment, the first for a former president.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, Mr Trump called the suit “ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me”.

He raised his fist as he left his apartment at Trump Tower, with his motorcade arriving at the attorney general’s office at around 9:42 a.m. Trump was still in the building more than five hours later.

Ms James declined to answer a question about the deposition at a news conference on an unrelated matter on Wednesday.

Mr Trump previously met with Ms James’s lawyers on August 10 last year, but refused to answer all but a few procedural questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights more than 400 times.

At the time, Ms James had not yet brought her lawsuit and it was unclear whether questions about the way Mr Trump valued his company would become the basis of a criminal case.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” he said in that deposition, which was recorded on video and later released publicly. Mr Trump predicted a “renegade” prosecutor would try to make a criminal case out of his answers, if he gave them.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (Brittainy Newman/AP/PA)

“One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly, by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day, when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement at a level seldom seen in this country, because I’ve experienced it,” he said.

Circumstances since then have changed. The criminal charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney focused on how the company accounted internally for payments to a lawyer, Michael Cohen, for his work paying off people not to go public with stories about extramarital sexual encounters Mr Trump said never happened.

The lawsuit Ms James brought is scheduled to go to trial in October. Video recordings of Mr Trump’s depositions could potentially be played at the trial, if the lawsuit is not settled.

Thursday’s deposition was being conducted in private.

