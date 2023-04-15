Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese Prime Minister unhurt after blast during campaign event

By Press Association
A man believed to be a suspect is caught by police after he allegedly threw a ‘suspicious object’ as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Saikazaki port (Kyodo News via AP)
A man believed to be a suspect is caught by police after he allegedly threw a ‘suspicious object’ as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Saikazaki port (Kyodo News via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unhurt after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as smoke filled the air and screaming bystanders scrambled to get away.

Although no one was hurt and Mr Kishida continued campaigning on Saturday, the chaotic scene was reminiscent of the assassination nine months ago of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which also came on a campaign tour and continues to reverberate in Japanese politics.

Mr Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in the Wakayama prefecture to support his ruling party’s candidate in a local election, and the explosion occurred just before he was to begin his speech.

A young man believed to be a suspect was arrested at the scene allegedly throwing “the suspicious object”, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Mr Matsuno refused to comment on the suspect’s motive and background, saying police are still investigating.

Site roped off
The site at the Satsugasaki port where a man threw an explosive just before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was to make a campaign speech (AP)

TV footage shows Mr Kishida standing with his back to the crowd.

His security detail suddenly points to the ground near him and the Prime Minister whips around, looking alarmed.

The camera quickly turns to the crowd just as several people, including uniformed and plainclothes police officers, converge on a young man wearing a white surgical mask and holding what appears to be another device in a long silver tube.

A suspicious object is seen on the ground where a suspect was arrested
A suspicious object is seen on the ground where a suspect was arrested (Kyodo News via AP)

As they collapse on top of the man, working to remove the tube from his hands, a large explosion is heard near where Mr Kishida had been standing.

The crowd scatters in panic as police roughly drag the man away.

It was not immediately clear what the explosive device was or how many the suspect had, but some reports said it was a smoke or pipe bomb, possibly with a delayed fuse.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which came on the eve of a major international forum in Japan.

Mr Kishida continued his campaign speeches later on Saturday, Mr Matsuno said.

Mr Kishida did not mention the explosion and returned to the Tokyo region in the evening after campaigning in Chiba for another candidate.

“Elections are the core of democracy and we should never tolerate threats or obstruction by violence,” Mr Matsuno said.

He said he instructed national police to make sure of their utmost effort for the protection of dignitaries who are visiting Japan in the period leading up to the Group of Seven summit in May.

A man, centre, is detained after what appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at a port in Wakayama
The suspect, centre, is detained (Kyodo News via AP)

Mr Abe’s assassination, which shocked a nation that prides itself on public safety and extremely tight gun controls, came as he delivered a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

Amid a national outcry, police have tightened their protective measures following a subsequent investigation that found holes in Mr Abe’s security.

Security has been also ramped up in Japan as senior diplomats from some of the world’s most powerful democracies arrive for Sunday’s G-7 foreign minister meetings.

Mr Kishida will host a May 19-21 G-7 leaders’ summit in his hometown of Hiroshima.

One witness on Saturday told NHK television she was standing in the crowd when she saw something come flying from behind.

After a sudden loud noise, she fled with her children.

Another witness said people were screaming and he saw someone being apprehended right before the explosion occurred.

Saturday’s attack comes ahead of nationwide local elections, including several by-elections for vacated parliamentary seats, with voting scheduled for April 23.

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe makes a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, shortly before he was shot on July 8 2022
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe makes a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, shortly before he was shot on July 8 2022 (Kyodo News via AP)

In Mr Abe’s assassination, the former prime minister was shot with a homemade gun during a campaign speech.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, has been charged with murder and several other crimes, including violating the gun control law.

He told investigators he killed Mr Abe, one of Japan’s most influential and divisive politicians, because of the former prime minister’s apparent links to a religious group that he hated.

In statements and social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

Mr Abe’s assassination led to the resignation of top local and national police chiefs and a tightening of security guidelines for political leaders and other prominent people.

Mr Kishida’s government was hoping to focus world attention this weekend on the hot spring resort town of Karuizawa, where senior diplomats will gather Sunday for the so-called Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting.

The foreign ministers from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union are expected to focus on worries over Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s increasingly belligerent rise and North Korea’s provocative string of weapons tests.

