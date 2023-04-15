Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lose again as Brighton win at Stamford Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lose again as Brighton win at Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lost again (John Walton/PA)
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lost again (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea slumped to a third consecutive defeat under Frank Lampard as Brighton produced a superb display at Stamford Bridge to enhance their credentials as European contenders.

Substitute Julio Enciso hit the winner 20 minutes from time with a magnificent 30-yard rocket into the top corner, completing a stunning turnaround after Danny Welbeck’s header had cancelled out Conor Gallagher’s deflected opener for the hosts.

That at least ended the Blues’ streak of four games without a goal – their worst run in 30 years – but it will be small consolation for supporters who saw their team beaten resoundingly by Roberto De Zerbi’s visitors.

Even on their recent poor run, Chelsea have rarely been so outclassed. Brighton were outstanding, their range of passing and intelligence with the ball making a mockery of the £500million spent by Todd Boehly to try and propel Chelsea up the league. On this showing, only one of these teams belonged in Europe next season.

Brighton celebrate
Brighton celebrated a big win (John Walton/PA)

The early chances fell to Brighton. First, Karou Mitoma burst past Trevor Chalobah down the left and cut back for Alexis Mac Allister who shot wide, then Evan Ferguson took the ball on his left foot, checked inside and with his right smacked a shot against Kepa Arrizabalaga’s crossbar.

Minutes later, Chelsea led. Mykhailo Mudryk took possession on the left and drove infield. Feinting to play the ball wide, he slid a clever reverse ball inside to Gallagher, who strode onto it and hit a shot that deflected off Lewis Dunk and in.

Brighton, undeterred, simply went about their work. Pervis Estupinan went on a determined run down Chelsea’s left and fed the ball inside for Solly March to try his luck from range, the winger’s effort whizzing inches over.

Then Mitoma gave a reminder of his ever-rising stock by dancing through the defence and drawing an outstanding one-handed save from Arrizabalaga.

There were further chances for Mitoma and Mac Allister as the visitors slowly took control of possession and of the game, though both missed the target from promising positions.

Chelsea celebrate
Conor Gallagher, right, gave Chelsea the lead (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea resorted to playing on the counter, looking to release the lively Mudryk where they could.

Soon Brighton were in total charge, and after 30 minutes they went close again.

Ferguson took the ball from a throw-in and fed substitute Enciso, on for the injured Joel Veltman. He slipped his man and crossed for Ferguson who, having continued his run, placed a header towards the corner, only for Arrizabalaga to fling himself into another superb save to turn it over the bar.

Ferguson, who had been excellent, injured himself in the process and was replaced by Welbeck.

For Brighton it proved a blessing in disguise. They equalised within minutes. The ball was worked out wide to Pascal Gross who looked up to see Welbeck peeling away at the far post. The cross was inch-perfect, and as two Chelsea defenders rose neither could beat Welbeck to the ball and stop him heading Brighton level.

Danny Welbeck scores
Danny Welbeck equalised for Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Christian Pulisic hit the post in added time at the end of the half on a rare Chelsea break. Otherwise Brighton’s control of the match by half-time was total.

The second period started in the same vein. Mitoma again tormented Chelsea down the left, and slipped in Enciso who almost gave Brighton the lead but for Arrizabalaga’s block.

Chelsea needed a change. Lampard responded by making four at once, seeking to swing the balance back his team’s way.

If anything, it destabilised them further. On the hour mark Enciso dropped a hint of what was to come, outmuscling Chalobah and substitute Reece James and striking the post.

Then came his moment. There seemed little on when he collected March’s square ball 30 yards out. Chelsea gave him space, failing to take the threat seriously and Enciso made them pay in spectacular fashion.

