Fulham end run of defeats as Marco Silva claims victory over former side Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Fulham end run of defeats as Marco Silva claims victory over former side Everton

By Press Association
Harry Wilson (centre) was on target with Fulham’s second goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Harry Wilson (centre) was on target with Fulham’s second goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Fulham ended an alarming run of Premier League defeats as Marco Silva claimed his first win against Everton to land a blow on his former employers in their attempt to avoid the drop.

Harrison Reed put the Cottagers ahead midway through the first half but Everton hit back through Dwight McNeil and seemed the likeliest to score again before half-time at Goodison Park.

But the momentum swung back towards Fulham when Harry Wilson put them back ahead just after the break before Dan James sealed a 3-1 victory – snapping a sequence of five-successive losses.

With Fulham in the ascendancy, Everton became increasingly disjointed and were booed off at the full-time whistle after squandering the chance to put daylight between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone as they remain above the bottom three on goal difference alone.

This will be especially frustrating for Sean Dyche, whose side have a much better record at home than away – they have only triumphed once on the road this season – but there are no such worries for his opposite number Silva, who managed Everton from May 2018 to December 2019.

Fulham remain in 10th place but have now passed the 40-point barrier and this win could reignite their hopes of pushing for Europe next season.

Both sides struggled for fluency in a cagey opening but spaces gradually opened up with Demarai Gray and Wilson both having tame efforts saved by Bernd Leno and Jordan Pickford respectively.

Fulham were starting to get on top as Andreas Pereira shot wide before the deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute, with Reed slotting beyond Pickford after Everton were left scrambling when Wilson’s curling effort thudded against a post.

As Everton are the lowest scorers in the division, Reed’s strike might have been decisive but the hosts rallied, thanks in part to transitioning from 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 formation as McNeil and Gray began to operate higher up the pitch to support Neal Maupay as Alex Iwobi dropped back into midfield.

Maupay could have opened his account but his point-blank header was straight at Leno and then James Tarkowski wastefully blazed the rebound over before Everton got a deserved equaliser after 35 minutes.

A dithering Joao Palhinha was dispossessed in his own half, allowing the hosts to break as James Garner freed McNeil, who turned and unfurled a fine left-footed shot from 20 yards past an outstretched Leno.

With confidence seemingly restored by the leveller, Everton remained on top but they could not find another way through before the break as Maupay was once again denied by Leno after a one-two by McNeil, whose teasing cross from the right evaded everyone in the box and drifted narrowly wide.

Another McNeil cross to the near post after half-time caught Leno off guard, cannoning into the Fulham goalkeeper’s near post, before the visitors restored their lead in the 51st minute.

Kenny Tete’s cross to the back post was cushioned back by Willian into the path of Wilson, who coolly side-footed the ball into the net.

The visitors had a couple of chances to move even further ahead as Pickford saved from Pereira, who then saw an effort deflected over with Everton increasingly penned back into their own half.

Some slack defending led to Fulham’s third in the 68th minute, with a free-kick over the top catching Everton on their heels although James still did brilliantly to bring the ball down before firing across Pickford.

James might have deepened the misery late on as his effort from an acute angle just missed the target, with the Toffees again caught napping, but it mattered little to the result as Fulham coasted to the three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

The lorry came off the A837 near Oykel Bridge at around 5pm.Image: Google Street View.
Highland road blocked following lorry crash near Oykel Bridge
Billy Mckay's penalty drew Inverness level before they went on to win 2-1 at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle thrilled by comeback victory, while Cove Rangers rue defensive frailties
Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points clear at…
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented