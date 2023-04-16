Ferry runs aground near Seattle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferry runs aground near Seattle

By Press Association
The ferry Walla Walla has run aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle (Mike Reicher/The Seattle Times via AP)
The ferry Walla Walla has run aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle (Mike Reicher/The Seattle Times via AP)

A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle but there were no reports of injuries or contamination, authorities have said.

The Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage at around 4.30pm local time as it was travelling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle, according to Washington State Ferries, a division of the state Department of Transportation.

“Initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure,” but investigators were still looking into what happened, the agency said.

Passenger Haley Socha told The Seattle Times that the ferry’s lights went out about 20 minutes into the voyage and the engines stopped.

People stand on the shore while looking at the Walla Walla passenger ferry after it ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle
People stand on the shore while looking at the Walla Walla passenger ferry after it ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle (Meegan M Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP)

The lights came back on after a minute and there was an alarm and an announcement saying the vessel had no propulsion and warning people to brace for impact.

People helped one another as they donned life vests, Ms Socha said.

“Everybody’s been really nice and good to each other,” Ms Socha told the Times.

There were 596 passengers and 15 crew members aboard, according to ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes.

A tug boat and the Coast Guard were on the scene.

“Vessel engineers believe tide will be at the right height to safely tow the boat at midnight. We apologise to passengers. Their safety is our first priority,” Washington State Ferries said via Twitter.

Passengers were initially kept onboard.

One passenger suffered a medical emergency unrelated to the grounding and necessitated an evacuation, the agency said.

In this photo posted to social media by the US Coast Guard, a crew member stands by ready to assist as emergency personnel respond to the Walla Walla passenger ferry, background right, which ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle
In this photo posted to social media by the US Coast Guard, a crew member stands by ready to assist as emergency personnel respond to the Walla Walla passenger ferry, background right, which ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle (US Coast Guard via AP)

At around 8pm, Kitsap Transit began taking others off the boat, ferry officials said.

The transit agency deployed two passenger-only vessels, the Commander and the Waterman, with respective capacities of 250 and 150 passengers, requiring multiple trips to the Walla Walla.

Kitsap Transit reported the Commander had delivered the first load of people to the slip at Bremerton.

“We’re working on a plan for the vehicles onboard so passengers can retrieve them tomorrow,” Washington State Ferries said.

A photo taken by a Coast Guard officer showed the Walla Walla near the shore as people looked at it from the beach and snapped pictures.

A tug was positioned at one end of the ferry with an apparent Coast Guard boat nearby.

“No pollution or hull damage detected at this time,” the state Department of Ecology reported.

“Ecology responders on the way to the scene.”

Passengers aboard the Walla Walla passenger ferry gather on the bow after the vessel ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle
Passengers aboard the Walla Walla passenger ferry gather on the bow after the vessel ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle (Meegan M Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP)

The Seattle-Bremerton route was out of service until further notice, the Department of Transportation said on its website.

The website lists the Walla Walla as a four-engine, jumbo class ferry with a maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers and 188 vehicles.

It is 440ft (134 metres) in length with a draft of 18ft (5.4 metres).

The Walla Walla was constructed in 1973 in Seattle and rebuilt in 2003, according to the site.

