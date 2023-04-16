Eberechi Eze enjoying ‘more freedom’ under returning Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eberechi Eze enjoying ‘more freedom’ under returning Palace boss Roy Hodgson

By Press Association
Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Eberechi Eze believes Crystal Palace are playing with greater freedom since the return of Roy Hodgson following his match-winning display against Southampton.

Eze’s second-half double at St Mary’s earned the Eagles a 2-0 triumph and a third consecutive Premier League success under former England boss Hodgson to all but end the club’s relegation concerns.

The 24-year-old had become a peripheral figure during the reign of Patrick Vieira, with his recall to Palace’s starting XI coinciding with the team’s upturn in form.

Playmaker Eze, who was signed from QPR by Hodgson in 2020, told the club website: “I think he has just given us the confidence in what we’re good at.

“We know what we can do. We know what we’re capable of, and he’s given us the licence to go and do that.

“We’re playing with a lot more freedom, more energy, and we’re so much more positive, which is a huge credit to the gaffer coming in and helping us with that.”

Eze volleyed in a close-range 54th-minute opener on the south coast before swiftly doubling the advantage with a fine drive from distance.

The former England Under-21 international has three goals in two games following his strike in last weekend’s 5-1 thrashing of Leeds.

He started just four of the previous 12 top-flight games prior to Hodgson’s reappointment during which Palace picked up a paltry five points and scored only five times.

“I’m just happy to be contributing, helping the team and doing what I can to influence the game, because it’s been a tough period,” said Eze.

“To come out of it the way that we have is big for us.

“I’ll keep on doing what I can, keep on working hard, applying myself, and whatever happens, happens.

“That was a big game for us. We’ve been putting in good performances, working hard and it’s paid off, so it’s a big one for us.”

Southampton were the better team in the first half but were largely toothless in attack and remain bottom of the table with seven games to go following a sixth fixture without victory.

Joe Aribo and Theo Walcott wasted early openings for Ruben Selles’ hosts, while Carlos Alcaraz hit the inside of the left post after Eze’s decisive brace.

Saints travel to leaders Arsenal next week and Walcott hopes his side can produce a response against his former club.

“We need to move on again quickly, we’ve got a very big game (coming up),” he told Southampton’s website.

“Obviously they’re all big now but we need to do that cliche of focusing on the next game.

“There’s still another three points to play for and that’s all we can do now as players.”

