Manchester United shrug off injury worries to ease past Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manchester United shrug off injury worries to ease past Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023.
Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023.

Antony and Diogo Dalot struck as injury-hit Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League and extended relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest’s winless run.

Erik ten Hag’s men headed to the City Ground looking to bolster their top-four hopes before turning their attention to this week’s key Europa League and FA Cup clashes.

United impressed in a victory that was more one-sided and comprehensive than the 2-0 scoreline suggests.

The performance as much as the result will increase pressure on Forest boss Steve Cooper, whose embattled side are now without a win in 10 matches.

As for United, this victory meant they have beaten last season’s Premier League points tally with eight matches to spare.

It was a great response to Thursday’s chaotic and costly 2-2 draw against Sevilla, which saw Lisandro Martinez ruled out for the rest of the season and Raphael Varane the next few weeks.

Tyrell Malacia’s sore knee meant Ten Hag ended up making three defensive changes from that match and then midfielder Marcel Sabitzer – who scored twice on Thursday – pulled up in the warm-up.

Harry Maguire was among those who came in and he looked shaky in the first half, surviving a handball appeal, but United saw off Forest’s threat and took a 32nd-minute lead.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Premier League – City Ground
Antony, left, scored before Diogo Dalot doubled the lead (Nick Potts/PA)

Antony bundled home his first Premier League goal since October after Anthony Martial’s initial effort was saved by Keylor Navas, who was on a one-man mission to keep Forest in the game.

The on-loan Paris St Germain goalkeeper tipped a thumping Bruno Fernandes effort onto the crossbar amid a number of great saves, only for Antony to put Dalot through to settle things.

United had been on top from the outset on the banks of the Trent, with Felipe producing a valuable block with his heel to deny Jadon Sancho after just 46 seconds.

The Forest defender then headed a testing Fernandes cross just over his own goal, but it was not complete one-way traffic.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka produced a block to stop a close-range attempt by Taiwo Awoniyi, whose tangle with Maguire three minutes into the match led to the enraged, bemused defender being booked.

Forest fans got on the United skipper’s back as they looked to exacerbate the potentially brittle confidence of a player who faced a nervous wait in the 19th minute.

Renan Lodi’s corner hit Maguire’s outstretched arm and referee Simon Hooper paused play awaiting an update from the VAR, but no penalty was awarded.

Navas produced a superb one-handed block to keep out a Fernandes strike as United continued to impress from open play, with Forest’s main threat coming from set-pieces.

Scott McKenna hit the post – albeit seemingly with the use of an arm – from a corner, with play swinging from end to end before United’s breakthrough.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Premier League – City Ground
Harry Maguire came in to the United side and had a shaky start (Nick Potts/PA)

Martial worked well to recover the ball, dispossessing Danilo and collecting a fine return from the lively Fernandes. The France forward’s effort was saved by Navas, but Antony beat Lodi to direct home the loose ball at the far post.

Fernandes should have ended the contest in first-half stoppage time, only to steer a header just wide when well placed.

Loud Forest appeals for handball against Dalot – deployed at left-back in the absence of injured Malacia and Luke Shaw – fell on deaf ears when play resumed for the second period.

United were not on the back foot for long though and Antony curled a dangerous left-footed effort just wide of the top corner.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Premier League – City Ground
Forest manager Steve Cooper is now without a win in 10 matches (Nick Potts/PA)

Navas superbly tipped a rasping Fernandes drive onto the bar as the visitors continued to lay siege on the hosts’ goal, with Antony whipping a low effort just wide before Fernandes was denied by Forest’s goalkeeper.

United were in complete control and Martial held his head in his hands after nodding a Casemiro cross wide at the far post.

Brief flickers of life from Forest followed, but they were quickly extinguished before Antony was denied by Navas, but then in the 76th minute he smartly slipped in Dalot to beat the Costa Rica goalkeeper in front of the raucous away end.

Forest were flattened and Fernandes drilled a free-kick narrowly wide as United pushed to extend their advantage without success.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
Army could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid Corran Ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
Sam Robertson gave Inverurie the lead at Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Aberdeen director Willie Garner sitting at the seat he used to occupy in the Pittodrie home dressing room during his playing career. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
AberDNA Junior scheme hits 10,000-member mark – with Willie Garner joining Aberdeen-daft youngsters on…
Cammy Harper. Image: SNS
Cammy Harper - Caley Thistle must maintain winning 'obsession' to make play-offs
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
Paul Third: Beating Rangers can be statement win for Aberdeen - and Barry Robson
A Scottish protester demonstrates in support of asylum seekers (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Aman Uppal: UK Home Office care for asylum seekers is dangerously lacking
Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 weekend defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs in battle for survival…
Aileen Merchant, the managing director of Stonehouse Sales & Lettings, Aberdeen. Image: Stonehouse
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented