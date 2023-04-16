Orthodox patriarch marks Easter on Turkish island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Orthodox patriarch marks Easter on Turkish island

By Press Association
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, center, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, conducts a Good Friday Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in the island of Gokceada, Turkey, known as Imvros in Greek (Khalil Hamra/AP/PA)
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, center, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, conducts a Good Friday Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in the island of Gokceada, Turkey, known as Imvros in Greek (Khalil Hamra/AP/PA)

The ecumenical patriarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, based in Istanbul, fulfilled a 10-year promise to mark Easter on the Turkish island of Gokceada where he was born.

In candle-lit masses held over three days, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I presided over services that brought together Orthodox Christian believers from the Aegean island and abroad.

About 200 visitors and locals attended the services. Many of them were returning Greeks whose families lived on the island in the past but had since left. Others had also travelled from abroad while a few lived on the island.

Turkey Gokceada Island Orthodox Easter Photo Gallery
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, conducts Mass on the eve of Christ’s resurrection at the Church of St George on the island of Gokceada, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP/PA)

Chants and hymns reverberated and two golden candles were lit at the Cathedral of St George where the midnight Easter Mass was held. Fireworks accompanied the patriarch’s sermon. Sunday’s final ceremony was held at the Cathedral of the Dormition of Virgin Mary in the morning.

The Good Friday service was at the Church of the Annunciation of the Theotokos, which was also attended by Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

The 83-year-old Bartholomew I, who is considered first among equals in Orthodox patriarchy, was born in Gokceada, known as Imvros in Greek. His family home in Zeytinlikoy sits among olive trees on a hill overlooking the island’s downtown.

Turkey Gokceada Island Orthodox Easter Photo Gallery
Ay woman walks on a path in the village of Zeytonli on the island of Gokceada, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP/PA)

“I always feel pain when I am away from the island. This is a place that I visit with tears in my eyes that stirs and also calms my soul and fills me with emotion,” Bartholomew I told worshippers during the church service on Sunday.

On the last Easter he held on the island in 2013, the patriarch promised to return in 10 years if his health allowed.

“It’s been 69 years since I left the seminary here after completing my studies … We left our sweet homeland, the church bells, the humble chapels, the familiar pathways and the familiar faces. But the (island) was never out of my thoughts and out of my heart. It will be there til I die,” the patriarch added.

Another stop of the visitors’ tour was a coffee shop that previously housed the patriarch’s father’s barbershop. A memorial with pictures of Bartholomew I and portraits of his father was kept there along with the barber’s chair.

Turkey Gokceada Island Orthodox Easter Photo Gallery
Pictures of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and a painted portrait of his father are displayed in a coffee shop in the village of Zeytonli on the island of Gokceada, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP/PA)

The island, which was home to ethnic Greeks historically, was ruled by the Ottoman Empire for nearly five centuries. Greek forces took control of the island in 1912 and it was used as a base by Allied forces during First World War campaigns against the Ottomans.

Following the Turkish war of independence, the island became part of the nascent Turkish Republic with the 1923 peace treaty of Lausanne and is the country’s largest island.

The numbers of ethnic Greeks living on the island have dwindled over the decades, first with population exchanges after Lausanne and later amid ethnic and political tensions between Turkey and Greece, like the war in Cyprus. Several hundred ethnic Greeks currently live on the island.

About 300 million Orthodox Christians around the world are celebrating Easter on Sunday, a week later than other Christians.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
Army could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid Corran Ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
Sam Robertson gave Inverurie the lead at Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Aberdeen director Willie Garner sitting at the seat he used to occupy in the Pittodrie home dressing room during his playing career. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
AberDNA Junior scheme hits 10,000-member mark – with Willie Garner joining Aberdeen-daft youngsters on…
Cammy Harper. Image: SNS
Cammy Harper - Caley Thistle must maintain winning 'obsession' to make play-offs
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
Paul Third: Beating Rangers can be statement win for Aberdeen - and Barry Robson
A Scottish protester demonstrates in support of asylum seekers (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Aman Uppal: UK Home Office care for asylum seekers is dangerously lacking
Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 weekend defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs in battle for survival…
Aileen Merchant, the managing director of Stonehouse Sales & Lettings, Aberdeen. Image: Stonehouse
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented