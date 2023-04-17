US and allies carry out more drills in face of North Korean threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US and allies carry out more drills in face of North Korean threat

By Press Association
The US, South Korea and Japan have carried out a joint exercise in waters near the Korean Peninsula as they expand military training to counter the growing threat from North Korea’s nuclear-capable missiles, the South Korean navy said (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)
The US, South Korea and Japan have carried out a joint exercise in waters near the Korean Peninsula as they expand military training to counter the growing threat from North Korea’s nuclear-capable missiles, the South Korean navy said (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

The United States, South Korea and Japan carried out a joint missile defence exercise in waters near the Korean Peninsula on Monday as they expand military training to counter the growing threat from North Korea’s nuclear-capable missiles.

Last week, North Korea conducted one of its most provocative weapons demonstrations in years by flight-testing for the first time an intercontinental ballistic missile powered by solid propellants, as it pursues a weapon that is more responsive, harder to detect and could directly target the continental United States.

North Korea’s unprecedented run of weapons tests has so far involved more than 100 missiles of various ranges fired into the sea since the start of 2022 as the country attempts to build a viable nuclear arsenal that could threaten its rival neighbours and the US.

The training exercise could trigger a belligerent response from North Korea, which condemns the US’s military drills with its Asian allies as invasion rehearsals. The North has used those drills as a pretext to accelerate its own weapons development, creating a cycle of tit-for-tat that has raised tensions in recent months.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
(Top to bottom) Japanese destroyer Atago, US guided missile destroyer USS Benfold and South Korean destroyer Yulgok Yi I (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

South Korea’s navy said Monday’s three-way naval drills took place in international waters off the country’s eastern coast and focused on mastering the procedures for detecting, tracking and sharing information on incoming North Korean ballistic missiles.

The one-day exercise involved an Aegis destroyer from each country and came as the US and South Korea also launched separate, five-day aerial drills involving some 110 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets.

South Korean navy spokesman Jang Do-young said in a news briefing: “The (trilateral) drills’ goal is to improve our response capabilities against ballistic missiles and strengthen our ability to conduct joint operations as North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats continue to escalate.”

The US-South Korean aerial drills are aimed at sharpening combined operational abilities and demonstrating the countries’ joint defence postures in the face of North Korean threats, Seoul’s Defence Ministry said.

Also on Monday, South Korea and Japan resumed a security meeting of senior diplomats and defence officials following a five-year hiatus.

The meeting is one of many recent events which show that ties between Seoul and Tokyo are improving in the face of North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats after years of disputes over history and trade.

During Monday’s meeting, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said Seoul and Tokyo discussed North Korea’s nuclear programme and a trilateral co-operation with the United States.

The US and South Korea carried out their biggest filed exercises in years in March and have also held separate naval and aerial drills involving an American aircraft carrier battle group and nuclear-capable B-52 bombers. The North responded by dialling up its own testing activity.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
The training exercise could trigger a belligerent response from North Korea (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

Monday marks 11 straight days that North Korea has not responded to South Korean check-up calls on a set of cross-border inter-Korean hotlines, South Korean officials say, raising concerns about potential kinetic provocations. Communications on those channels are meant to prevent accidental clashes along the rivals’ sea borders.

On Saturday, a South Korean naval vessel fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel which temporarily crossed the countries’ disputed western sea boundary while chasing a Chinese fishing boat. There were no exchanges of fire between the North and South Korean vessels.

While the South’s military strengthened monitoring and readiness after the intrusion, it did not immediately detect any unusual activity from the North Korean military, Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Lee Sung Jun said on Monday.

North Korea’s aggressive nuclear push under ruler Kim Jong Un is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a legitimate nuclear power and negotiating economic concessions from a position of strength, many experts say. Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained derailed since 2019.

However, there are also signs that the costs of Mr Kim’s campaign are piling up as North Korea apparently grapples with food insecurity and other domestic problems worsened by pandemic-related border restrictions that disrupted trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline. Chasing tangible economic achievements, the government has prioritised construction and agricultural projects.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Monday that Mr Kim attended an event over the weekend celebrating the building of 10,000 new homes in a district in Pyongyang. The project is part of broader plans to supply 50,000 new homes in the capital under a five-year national development plan that runs through 2025.

During Sunday’s event, Mr Kim called the housing project a “long-cherished plan” aimed at providing his people with “more stable and civilised living conditions,” KCNA said.

Experts say North Korea has severe shortages in quality housing that deepened over decades of economic decay. But living conditions are much better in Pyongyang, where Mr Kim has in recent years pushed huge development projects which upgraded housing for the elite and changed the city’s skyline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Liver transplant patient and former teacher, Audrey Cameron of Ellon.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
To go with story by Alex Watson. Iain Maciver column Picture shows; Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock Date; Unknown Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Road Policing Unit officers and Safety Camera Enforcement staff on patrol in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland Highlands & Islands.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Davy Duncan says marrying his partner Helen Smith after a year in hospital was a "dream come true". Image: Iain Ferguson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Nairn parking. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Voluntary parking meters raise £20k for Nairn Common Good Fund
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need

Editor's Picks

Most Commented