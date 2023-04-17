Son Heung-min targets place in Tottenham’s top five all-time scoring list

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Son Heung-min has provided Tottenham supporters with a lift by revealing he is targeting a place in the top five of the club’s all-time scoring list.

The Spurs attacker scored the opener in Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth and in the process moved level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals for the Premier League outfit.

Son has two more years left to run on his contract and despite Barcelona and Real Madrid being reported as admirers in recent months, the 30-year-old is eager to push on at Tottenham and has double winner Cliff Jones’ tally of 159 goals next in his sights.

He said: “I think I’ve got a few more years to play yet, so I will try to keep scoring more goals.

“I want to go a little bit higher (on the list), so I will do my best.

“It’s a big honour to have been playing for a few years now at this club.

“Obviously I’m not really focused to be tied with this goalscoring record, obviously I just want to help the team.

“But it’s a big honour to be compared with Jermain Defoe, who is a Spurs legend and scored so many goals for Spurs.

“So I think to tie this goal tally makes me hugely proud.”

The immediate focus for Son and his team-mates will be to get their top-four charge back on track away to Newcastle on Sunday.

Clement Lenglet (right) will be assessed by Tottenham (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Spurs will need to assess the fitness of defender Clement Lenglet, who went off with a muscle injury in the first half against Bournemouth.

Davinson Sanchez replaced Lenglet but struggled and played a part in the visitors’ second goal when he poked the ball into the path of Dominic Solanke to score.

Sanchez was booed by the Tottenham supporters after and Cristian Stellini ended his 23-minute cameo soon after.