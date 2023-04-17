Diogo Dalot insists Antony deserves success after shining for Man Utd at Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diogo Dalot insists Antony deserves success after shining for Man Utd at Forest

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot (right) celebrates with Antony after scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023.
Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot (right) celebrates with Antony after scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday April 16, 2023.

Diogo Dalot says Antony is reaping the rewards for his hard work after the big-money summer signing scored one and provided the other as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag splashed the cash to bring in the Brazil international from former club Ajax, who were paid an initial 95 million euros (£82.1m) that could rise by a further five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons.

Antony is the fifth most expensive signing in Premier League history and that eye-catching outlay has led to heightened expectations on the young winger.

The 23-year-old has not been effective in every match but shone at the City Ground on Sunday, scoring his first Premier League goal since October before expertly slipping through Dalot to wrap up a 2-0 win.

In the post-match press conference Ten Hag said Antony “has to step up” as the United boss demanded even more from a player who has scored eight goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

“I think everybody is seeing he’s getting his rewards now,” Dalot said of his fellow scorer against Forest.

“He works very hard, he is a kid who works every day very hard to be at this top level.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Premier League – City Ground
Diogo Dalot scored his side’s second goal at the City Ground (Nick Potts/PA)

“He fights for the team, he is a team player, everybody can see that, and he’s getting his rewards.

“I’m sure he will be very helpful for us.  He showed with the goal and the assist that he’s a very important player for us.

“I tried my best (to help him adapt). I was not the main character on his journey so far. He was and he still is, but I think everybody helped him to get comfortable.

“He knew the manager already, so he knew how he likes to play, how he wants to play and we tried to help him settle in quickly and we’re very happy with him.”

Dalot’s shared language has helped build a bond with Antony, with the Portuguese and Brazilian celebrating the second together with a posed handshake.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Premier League – City Ground
Dalot and Antony celebrated together after scoring in the win (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s our thing,” the United full-back said. “I’m happy that I have a good relationship with him. He’s a fantastic kid, I like to be around him.

“We spoke, he was going to score… we were not expecting I was going to score as well! We both did and we were happy with that.”

United’s victory at the City Ground gives them daylight in the race for the top four and saw them surpass last season’s Premier League points tally with eight games to spare.

Ten Hag’s team dominated from the outset against relegation-threatened Forest as the group stood strong after seeing their first-team injury list grow to 10 players.

Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for the rest of the season and Raphael Varane the next few weeks after Thursday’s game against Sevilla, with Marcel Sabitzer then pulling up injured in the warm-up on Sunday.

Dalot filled in at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia among the others ruled out against Forest.

“We showed character, we showed personality,” Dalot said. “I mean, a lot of noise outside the dressing room but we kept calm, we knew that we’re not just 11 players in this squad and we showed once again.

“When you play for Man United, you’re going to be in the spotlight every time.

“We knew that with the injuries that we had – important players that got injured – there could be some doubt.

“It was a big challenge for us to show that we have more than just 11 players in this team.

“We have a proper squad and I think we showed (that). We showed personality, we showed composure on the ball, character and we did a very good game.”

While United looked ahead to this week’s key Europa League and FA Cup matches, Forest’s 10th game without a win has Steve Cooper’s men facing relegation.

Defender Moussa Niakhate said: “We are all trying our best to win games. We will not give up, but we have to do more.

“We have to keep going, we have seven games left and they are like seven finals.

“It’s difficult as the end of the season is getting closer, but I am 100 per cent convinced we will achieve our goals with this squad.

“We trust in each other and we now get to work straight away on Liverpool (on Saturday).”

