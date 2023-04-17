Malala Yousafzai working on ‘most personal book yet’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is working on a new memoir.

The young activist from Pakistan became known for her advocacy for education for girls and for surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban when she was in her teens.

Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced the new book on Monday.

It is currently untitled and has no scheduled publication date.

Ms Yousafzai’s previous works include the million-selling I Am Malala: The Story Of The Girl Who Stood Up For Education And Was Shot By The Taliban, published in 2013, the year before she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17.

She has since graduated from Oxford University and married Asser Malik, a manager with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Her production company, Extracurricular, has a deal with Apple TV+ for a wide range of film and television projects.

The 25-year-old said in a statement released by Atria: “The last few years of my life have been marked by extraordinary transformation, and all the anguish and joy that accompanies growth.

“This is my most personal book yet and I hope that readers will find recognition, reassurance, and insight in my story.”

Atria is calling the new book a “breathtaking story of recovery and search for identity, a candid exploration of her coming of age in the public spotlight, and an intimate look at her life today”.

Young readers and picture book editions are also planned.