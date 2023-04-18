Musk plans AI creation to counter ‘politically correct’ ChatGPT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Musk plans AI creation to counter ‘politically correct’ ChatGPT

By Press Association
Elon Musk gestures as he is interviewed by Tucker Carlson (Fox News/AP)
Elon Musk gestures as he is interviewed by Tucker Carlson (Fox News/AP)

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk has claimed that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.

Mr Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he plans to create an alternative to ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT”, which will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe”.

He said the idea is that an AI that wants to understand humanity is less likely to destroy it.

The Tesla and SpaceX owner also said he is worried that ChatGPT “is being trained to be politically correct”.

In the first of a two-part interview with Mr Carlson, Mr Musk also advocated for the regulation of artificial intelligence, saying he’s a “big fan”. He called AI “more dangerous” than cars or rockets and said it has the potential to destroy humanity.

Rishi Sunak meets Bill Gates – London
Bill Gates has been criticised by Elon Musk (Justin Tallis/PA)

Separately, Mr Musk has incorporated a new business called X.AI Corp, according to a Nevada business filing.

The website of the Nevada secretary of state’s office says the business was formed on March 9 and lists Mr Musk as its director and his adviser, Jared Birchall, as secretary.

Mr Musk has for many years expressed strong opinions about artificial intelligence and has dismissed other tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, for having what he has described as a “limited” understanding of the field.

Mr Musk was an early investor in OpenAI — the startup behind ChatGPT — and co-chaired its board upon its 2015 founding as a nonprofit AI research lab.

But he only lasted there for a few years, resigning from the board in early 2018 in a move that the San Francisco start-up tied to Tesla’s work on building automated driving systems.

“As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon,” OpenAI said in a February 2018 blog post.

“I came up with the name and the concept,” Mr Musk told Mr Carlson, lamenting that OpenAI is now closely allied with Microsoft and is no longer a non-profit.

Elon Musk Labor Trouble
Elon Musk was an early backer of OpenAI (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP)

Mr Musk elaborated on his departure in 2019, saying it was also related to his need to focus on engineering problems at Tesla and some differences of opinion with OpenAI’s leaders. It was “just better to part ways on good terms”, he said.

“Tesla was competing for some of same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do,” Mr Musk tweeted, without specifying.

But there have been questions surrounding the quality of Tesla’s AI systems.

US safety regulators last month announced an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked fire engine in California.

The fire engine probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into multiple instances of Teslas using the automaker’s Autopilot system crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are attending other crashes.

In the year after Mr Musk resigned from the board, OpenAI was still far away from working on ChatGPT but publicly unveiled the first generation of its GPT system, on which ChatGPT is founded, and began a major shift to incorporate itself as a for-profit business.

By 2020, Mr Musk was tweeting that “OpenAI should be more open” while noting that he had “no control & only very limited insight” into it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
2
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
3
William Norrie choked his former partner then threw a slab through a living room window. Image: Facebook.
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman’s window jailed for not carrying out…
4
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
5
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
9
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was broken into on Saturday evening. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism
10
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…

More from Press and Journal

Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
EY: Firm's message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts
NHS Grampian's director of public health has outlined a stark warning in her annual report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian's public health boss warns health improvements have been 'stalling for a decade'
Hundreds of participants in Maggie's Culture Crawl are expected to hit Aberdeen's streets in June. Image: Maggie's
Maggie's Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen
Lochdonhead Primary School on Mull has been given top marks by inspectors. Image: Googlemaps.
Top marks for island primary school with inspirational head teacher
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Editor's Picks

Most Commented