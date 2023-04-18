US embassy convoy comes under fire in Sudan as Blinken calls for ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US embassy convoy comes under fire in Sudan as Blinken calls for ceasefire

By Press Association
Aircraft have been damaged at Khartoum International Airport (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Aircraft have been damaged at Khartoum International Airport (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Washington’s top diplomat has said a US embassy convoy came under fire in Sudan and denounced “indiscriminate military operations” as the country’s armed forces and a powerful rival unleashed heavy weapons in urban areas for a fourth day.

The convoy of clearly marked embassy vehicles was attacked on Monday, and preliminary reports linked the attackers to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group battling Sudan’s military, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Everyone in the convoy is was safe, Mr Blinken said.

The Sudanese military said the attack took place in Sudan’s restive Darfur region.

Japan G7 Foreign Ministers
Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the violence (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)

The convoy attack, along with earlier assaults on aid workers and the EU envoy’s residence in the capital Khartoum, signalled a further descent into chaos since the battle by two rival generals for control of Africa’s third-largest country erupted over the weekend.

More than 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded, according to UN figures.

The death toll could be much higher because there are many bodies in the streets in Khartoum, especially around the city centre, that no one can reach because of the clashes.

The two sides have been using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas.

Late on Monday, fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as darkness fell.

Fighting resumed early on Tuesday around each side’s main bases and at strategic government buildings — all of which are in residential areas.

The turmoil comes just days before Sudanese were to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC showed the extent of the destruction from days of fighting.

Sudan
Planes have been destroyed at Khartoum International Airport (Maxar Technologies via AP)

At Khartoum International Airport, which also has a military side, the AP counted some 20 damaged aircraft in an image taken early on Monday afternoon.

Some had been completely destroyed, with one still belching smoke.

At the El Obeid and Merowe air bases, north and south of Khartoum, several fighter jets were among the destroyed aircraft.

Top diplomats have urged the two rival generals — armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF leader General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — to halt fighting.

The Sudanese military said on Tuesday that more troops would join the battle and that it would “widen the scope of its operations” against the RSF.

The State Department said that Mr Blinken spoke by phone separately with the two generals.

“I made very clear (in my calls) that any attacks or threats or dangers posed to our diplomats were totally unacceptable,” Mr Blinken told reporters at the Group of Seven wealthy nations meeting in Japan on Tuesday,

He appealed for an immediate 24-hour ceasefire as a foundation for a longer truce and a return to negotiations.

CORRECTION Sudan
People walk past closed shops in Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP)

“Indiscriminate military operations have resulted in significant deaths and injuries, recklessly endangering civilians, diplomats, including US personnel, and humanitarian personnel,” he said.

Mr Burhan and Mr Dagalo, former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 coup, have dug in, demanding the other’s surrender.

The violence has raised the spectre of civil war just as Sudanese were trying to revive the drive for a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule.

The Sudanese military blamed the RSF, which grew out of the notorious Janjaweed militias in Sudan’s Darfur region, for the attack on the US convoy and an earlier assault on the home of the EU envoy in Khartoum.

The military said the convoy was attacked in al-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur province.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that the EU ambassador to Sudan “was assaulted in his own residency”, without providing further details.

The RSF denied involvement in the attack on the ambassador’s home, instead blaming the military. However, a Western diplomat in Cairo said the residence was ransacked by armed men in RSF uniforms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
2
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
3
William Norrie choked his former partner then threw a slab through a living room window. Image: Facebook.
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman’s window jailed for not carrying out…
4
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
5
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
9
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was broken into on Saturday evening. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism
10
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…

More from Press and Journal

Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
EY: Firm's message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts
NHS Grampian's director of public health has outlined a stark warning in her annual report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian's public health boss warns health improvements have been 'stalling for a decade'
Hundreds of participants in Maggie's Culture Crawl are expected to hit Aberdeen's streets in June. Image: Maggie's
Maggie's Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen
Lochdonhead Primary School on Mull has been given top marks by inspectors. Image: Googlemaps.
Top marks for island primary school with inspirational head teacher
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Editor's Picks

Most Commented