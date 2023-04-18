Sidelined Mohamed Elneny determined to play part in Arsenal’s title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sidelined Mohamed Elneny determined to play part in Arsenal’s title bid

By Press Association
Mohamed Elneny is the ‘quiet leader’ behind Arsenal’s Premier League title bid (Nick Potts/PA)
Mohamed Elneny is the ‘quiet leader’ behind Arsenal’s Premier League title bid (Nick Potts/PA)

Injury may have ruled Mohamed Elneny out for the remainder of the season but Mikel Arteta’s “quiet leader” is determined to play a part in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners had to settle for a draw at West Ham on Sunday as they let a two-goal lead slip for the second time in a week – but they still hold a four-point advantage at the top of the table.

While his team-mates prepare for the visit of bottom club Southampton on Friday night, Egypt midfielder Elneny will be continuing his recovery from knee surgery which ended his season when he went under the knife in January.

The 30-year-old has largely been seen as a squad player at the Emirates Stadium ever since his arrival from Basle in January 2016 but he is widely respected inside the walls of Arsenal’s London Colney training base.

“I’m not on the pitch but I am still a part of what is going on at the moment,” he said about playing a role in the final weeks of the campaign.

“For me, when I come to our football club every morning, it is not in my mind that I’m not playing, no injury – I come with a smile on my face, to give energy to people when they need it.

“I come in every day and I try to give everything to my family, because we work as a family and I look I try to look after my family. I try to give everything to this family. To be successful. I talk to them, I listen. We discuss things football and not football.”

Elneny made just eight first-team appearances before his season was ended but he is the longest-serving player in Arteta’s current squad and his standing at the club was cemented when he was awarded a new one-year deal despite his injury.

Elneny (right) made his Arsenal debut in January 2016 after signing from Basle
Elneny (right) made his Arsenal debut in January 2016 after signing from Basle (John Walton/PA)

“It was really special because I love this football club,” he told the PA news agency.

“They care as much about me as I care about them and they showed that, it was a really good feeling.

“When I got my injury, they spoke to me straight away, Mikel, on day one after my injury. Of course, that is something special to me.

“The first ever interview I gave when I signed, they asked me about what I saw in the future – I said I wanted to be an Arsenal legend.

“I still want to be that, I want to stay here as long as I can because of how much I love this club. I don’t think I would be able to go and play for a different team any more.

“That is why every day I come here to give everything, to make sure I can stay here as long as I can.”

With Martin Odegaard captaining the side, the vocal input of players like Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsdale – and the title-winning experience of Oleksandar Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus – it may come as a surprise to some that Elneny is regarded as something of a leader within the squad.

But, in a recent Daily Mail interview, Zinchenko named-checked the midfielder, who admits he goes about being a leader in his own way.

“I’m happy to hear that my team-mates see me as a leader, but I like to be a quiet leader,” he added.

“I don’t like to show off myself, my private life or my family. I like to be quiet. I do not like to put on a show for the cameras.

“The people around me know I will do everything for them, they know I’m doing what I can to help this group because I love this group. I don’t care who is looking, I care more about my team-mates.”

Elneny is keen for his Arsenal stay to extend well beyond the end of another 12-month extension and even past his playing days, as he aims to follow the likes of Arteta and other former Arsenal team-mates Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshere in taking up roles with the club after hanging up his boots.

“I have done by B licence and in July I start the A licence – I want to take the badges because when I finish football I will be ready to go straight into coaching,” he said.

“Of course it would be my plan to coach at Arsenal, I know how good the coaches at this club are but if there is a place for me then I would be happy to stay.

Elneny and current Academy manager Per Mertesacker won the FA Cup as Arsenal team-mates
Elneny and current Academy manager Per Mertesacker won the FA Cup as Arsenal team-mates (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think it adds something to have been a player here; Mikel, Per, Jack – they care so much because they feel like they are a part of this family. When you are a coach you have to care even more.

“They came home because of how great this club is and they give everything for the club all over again.

“They know all the people (at the club) and the people know them, they know how to deal with people – that is why it is easier.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
2
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
3
William Norrie choked his former partner then threw a slab through a living room window. Image: Facebook.
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman’s window jailed for not carrying out…
4
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
5
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
9
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was broken into on Saturday evening. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism
10
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…

More from Press and Journal

Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
EY: Firm's message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts
NHS Grampian's director of public health has outlined a stark warning in her annual report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian's public health boss warns health improvements have been 'stalling for a decade'
Hundreds of participants in Maggie's Culture Crawl are expected to hit Aberdeen's streets in June. Image: Maggie's
Maggie's Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen
Lochdonhead Primary School on Mull has been given top marks by inspectors. Image: Googlemaps.
Top marks for island primary school with inspirational head teacher
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Editor's Picks

Most Commented