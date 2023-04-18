Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

By Press Association
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow city court (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow city court (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A Russian judge on Tuesday upheld the detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent amid the war in Ukraine.

Mr Gershkovich and the US government vehemently deny the allegations.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying allegations and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and elicited outrage in the West.

Dozens of journalists crowded into the courtroom to catch a glimpse of Mr Gershkovich, who looked calm as he stood inside a glass cage to appeal his detention.

Russia’s federal security service detained the 31-year-old in Yekaterinburg in March and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Gershkovich, his employer and the US government deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.

The WSJ and its publisher, Dow Jones, called the ruling upholding Gershkovich’s detention “disappointing.”

“Evan is a member of the free press who right up until he was arrested was engaged in newsgathering. Any suggestions otherwise are false,” the WSJ has said in a statement.

Last week, the US officially declared that Mr Gershkovich was “wrongfully detained.”

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Russian lawyers have said past investigations into espionage cases took a year to 18 months, during which time he could have little contact with the outside world.

He has been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which dates from the tsarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times.

The arrest comes at a moment of bitter tensions between the West and Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and as the Kremlin intensifies a crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and civil society groups.

Russia US Detained Reporter
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow city court (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The sweeping campaign of repression is unprecedented since the Soviet era. Activists say it often means the very profession of journalism is criminalized, along with the activities of ordinary Russians who oppose the war.

Last month, a Russian court convicted a father over social media posts critical of the war and sentenced him to two years in prison.

On Monday, a Russian court convicted top opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr of treason for publicly denouncing the war and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

The US has pressed Moscow to grant consular access to Mr Gershkovich. US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who attended Tuesday’s hearing, said a day earlier that she had visited Mr Gershkovich in prison.

She said on Twitter that “he is in good health and remains strong,” reiterating a US call for his immediate release.

US president Joe Biden spoke to Mr Gershkovich’s parents last week and again condemned his detention.

“We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so,” he said.

Mr Gershkovich is the first American reporter to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested.

Mr Daniloff was released without charge 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union’s United Nations mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

A top Russian diplomat said last week that Russia might be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap with the US involving Mr Gershkovich after his trial. That means any exchange is unlikely to happen any time soon.

In December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges.

She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges, which his family and the US government have called baseless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends jailed for total of 142 months after rampage of violence in Keith pubs
Shaun Summers was caught chatting to underage decoys by a paedophile hunter group. Image: DC Thomson.
'Predatory' paedophile jailed after he messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Motorcyclist Paul Fairbairn was killed when a fellow enthusiast drove his van into the path of the oncoming vehicle and the rider was thrown over the van's roof and onto the road. Gary Lowe, of Moss of Barmuckity in Elgin, has admitted causing death by careless driving and had sentence deferred until May 19 2023 for a background report Picture shows; Paul Fairbairn. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Former striker's goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee (Blue) v Inverurie Loco Works (Red) Pictured are Locos fans known as the Chuff Chuffs Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos-supporting Chuffs-Chuffs hope to go out with a bang before calling it a…
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Do I look worried?': Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
A sign outside M&Co in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
M&Co: Final closure dates for remaining north and north-east shops
One of the offensive notices was found at a bus stop on Powis Place, near its junction with Fraser Place. and junction with Fraser Place. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen City Council condemn racist notices erected around city using its name
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released
The race will begin and end in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage.
6,000 cyclists from 20 countries gear up for this year's Etape Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented