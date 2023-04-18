Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

By Press Association
Smoke rises from a central neighbourhood of Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP/PA)
Smoke rises from a central neighbourhood of Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP/PA)

A 24-hour ceasefire reportedly reached between Sudan’s rival generals has gone into effect on the fourth day of heavy fighting.

The truce, reported by several Arab media outlets, was to begin Tuesday at 6pm local time, but heavy fighting raged up until then and it was unclear whether it would hold.

Residents said they still heard gunfire and explosions in different parts of Khartoum, particularly around the military’s headquarters and the Republican Palace, the seat of power. They said few people had ventured out, though there were crowds outside some bakeries.

“The fighting remains under way,” Atiya Abdulla Atiya of the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate told The Associated Press. “We are hearing constant gunfire.”

Both generals are backed by tens of thousands of heavily armed troops who have been battling across the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in Sudan since Saturday.

The violence has killed at least 185 people, wounded hundreds more and raised the specter of civil war in Africa’s third largest country.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other major cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as the two forces battle for control, with rival generals so far insisting they will crush the other.

Japan G7 Foreign Ministers
Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the violence (Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP)

Satellite channels Al-Arabiya and Al-Jazeera had reports citing the top military officer Shams El Din Kabbashi as saying that the military would comply with the ceasefire.

Earlier, CNN Arabic also said in a report, citing the head of the country’s military, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, that the military would be party to the day-long truce.

The development came a day after a US Embassy convoy came under fire and forces of the two rivals pounded each other for a fourth day with heavy weapons.

The attack on the convoy in Khartoum, along with an assault on the EU envoy’s residence and the shelling of the Norwegian ambassador’s home, signalled a further descent into chaos in the country.

The convoy of clearly marked US Embassy vehicles was attacked on Monday, and preliminary reports linked the assailants to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group battling Sudan’s military, US secretary of state Antony Blinken told reporters. Everyone in the convoy was safe, he said.

More than 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded since fighting began on Saturday, according to UN figures, which did not include a breakdown of civilians and combatants.

The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate said on Tuesday that at least 144 civilians were killed and more than 1,400 were wounded.

The overall death toll could be much higher because clashes in Khartoum have prevented the removal of bodies in some areas.

Sudan
Planes have been destroyed at Khartoum International Airport (Maxar Technologies via AP)

The State Department said late on Monday that Mr Blinken spoke by phone separately with the two rival generals — armed forces chief, General Burhan, and RSF leader General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

“I made very clear that any attacks or threats or dangers posed to our diplomats were totally unacceptable,” Mr Blinken told reporters at the Group of Seven wealthy nations meeting in Japan on Tuesday. He appealed for an immediate 24-hour ceasefire as a foundation for a longer truce and a return to negotiations.

General Dagalo said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that he had approved a 24-hour humanitarian truce after speaking to Mr Blinken.

More tanks and armoured vehicles belonging to the military rolled into Khartoum early on Tuesday, heading towards the military’s headquarters and the Republican Palace, the seat of power, residents said.

During the night, fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies.

CORRECTION Sudan
People walk past closed shops in Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP)

Fighting resumed early on Tuesday around each side’s main bases and at strategic government buildings — all of which are in residential areas.

Video from the Arab TV network Al-Arabiya showed a large explosion near the main military headquarters in central Khartoum that raised a giant cloud of smoke and dust.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken on Monday showed damage across Khartoum, including to security service buildings. Tanks stood guard at a bridge over the White Nile River and other locations in the Sudanese capital.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC, also taken on Monday, showed 20 damaged civilian and military aircraft at Khartoum International Airport, which has a military section.

Some had been completely destroyed, with one still belching smoke. At the El Obeid and Merowe air bases, north and south of Khartoum, several fighter jets were among the destroyed aircraft.

The violence has raised the spectre of civil war just as the Sudanese were trying to revive the drive for a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule.

Each side already has tens of thousands of troops distributed around the districts of Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on the opposite bank of the Nile River. That has brought the fighting and chaos — with gunbattles, artillery barrages and air strikes — to the doorsteps of the cities’ terrified residents.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police in Winram Place, where the alleged attempted murder took place
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
3
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
4
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
6
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
7
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
8
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
9
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

HRH and Andy McKenna on the new Corpach Marina with Ben Nevis in the background.
Princess Anne visits Lochaber to open marina - and takes a trip down memory…
Chris Clark (John Clark Motor Group), Johanna Basford OBE and chief executive of The Archie Foundation Paula Cormack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire illustrator transforms children's hospital with magical and inclusive mural
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
Elgin Cathedral. Image by Jason Hedges
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities,…
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Buckie Grove, Bridge of Don, this wonderful home is ideal for growing families. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented