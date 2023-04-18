Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

By Press Association
Holocaust survivors and supporters participate in the annual March of the Living in Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP/PA)
Holocaust survivors and supporters participate in the annual March of the Living in Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP/PA)

Thousands of people assembled on Tuesday at the site of Auschwitz for the March of the Living, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march that falls this year on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Participants in the event included Holocaust survivors who lived through Auschwitz or one of the other death camps where Nazi Germany sought to exterminate the Jewish population of Europe.

Some attendees, including people from Israel and the United States, came face to face for the first time with the watchtowers, remains of gas chambers and the huge piles of shoes, suitcases and other objects that the victims brought with them on their final journey.

Poland Holocaust Remembrance
People participate in the annual March of the Living, a trek between two former Nazi-run death camps, in Oswiecim, Poland to mourn victims of the Holocaust (Michal Dyjuk/AP/PA)

German forces established Auschwitz after they invaded and occupied Poland during the Second World War, and killed more than 1.1 million people there, most of them Jews but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others. In all, about six million European Jews died during the Holocaust.

Elderly survivors, some draped in Israel’s blue and white flag, assembled under the gate with the words “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work Sets One Free) ahead of the march.

The March of the Living, which takes place each year on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, began at the gate and led to Birkenau, the large camp three kilometres away where Jews from across Europe were transported by train and murdered in gas chambers.

Poland Holocaust Remembrance
People remember victims of the Holocaust at the site of Auschwitz (Michal Dyjuk/AP/PA)

Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, the march president, said the young participants would bear the responsibility for carrying forward the memory of the witnesses.

“They will be the voice of those who no longer have voice once they see and understand what happened in the past,” she said.

Some of the participants planned to travel the next day to Warsaw for observances marking the uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1943 which will be attended by the presidents of Poland, Germany and Israel.

The revolt was the largest single act of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust, and remains a potent national symbol for Israel.

Poland Warsaw Ghetto Museum
Poland’s culture minister Piotr Glinski speaks ahead of the burial of a time capsule, containing memorabilia and a message to future generations, in the grounds of a former children’s hospital (Czarek Sokolowski/AP/PA)

On Tuesday, Polish culture minister Piotr Glinski attended a ceremony symbolically marking a new stage in the development of a museum scheduled to open in three years, the Warsaw Ghetto Museum.

Officials buried a time capsule containing memorabilia and a message to future generations on the grounds of a former children’s hospital which will house the museum.

