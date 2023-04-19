Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital has risen to 29, including 26 patients, authorities have said.

A nurse, a medical assistant and a family member also died, said Li Zongrong, deputy head of the Fengtai district.

The fire at the private Changfeng Hospital that broke out on Tuesday afternoon forced dozens of people to evacuate, and prompted some of those who were trapped to escape from windows using bedsheets tied together.

Dozens of patients were evacuated during a fire (AP)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say they believe it originated from welding sparks from work being carried out in the hospital’s inpatient wing.

Authorities have detained 12 people, including the hospital’s head and her deputy, along with the head of the construction crew.

A total of 39 people are being treated for injuries, three of whom are in a critical condition, officials said.

Rescue crews and medical staff from around the city were mobilised, with squads plucking some of the 142 people who were evacuated from air conditioning units on the building’s exterior.