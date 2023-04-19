Aaron Radin: British basketball community connection can inspire next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Radin: British basketball community connection can inspire next generation

By Press Association
British Basketball League chief executive officer Aaron Radin (right) continues to champion club’s community projects (The British Basketball League Handout/PA)
British Basketball League chief executive officer Aaron Radin (right) continues to champion club’s community projects (The British Basketball League Handout/PA)

British Basketball League clubs can continue to grow on and off the court by tapping into the sporting “anomaly” of their strong community connection to help inspire the next generation, according to chief executive Aaron Radin.

As the regular campaign draws to a close, attentions will soon focus on the play-offs and making it through to the BBL Finals at The O2 on May 14.

There has been plenty of success so far – the London Lions wrapped up the British Basketball Championship with six games left to add to their BBL Cup triumph as well playing in Europe while Caledonia Gladiators won a dramatic BBL Trophy final after a score in the last second to delight the home crowd in Glasgow.

While the action on the court continues, BBL clubs remain proactive in developing connections through the local community.

Sport England’s latest Active Lives Survey showed 1.18 million children and young people are playing basketball on a weekly basis, the highest participation levels for five years.

Last month, in partnership with Basketball England, the BBL announced the launch of the ‘Your Coach’ campaign to drive engagement as well as champion the work of those that have gone above and beyond for their club, school or community.

As part of the BBL’s on-going Ambassadors initiative community programme, players and staff from the clubs have been visiting schools, aiming to inspire 150,000 young people across the UK by promoting the importance of an active lifestyle and the positive influence sport can have on mental health.

Radin took up his CEO role with the BBL during December 2022.

The American is determined to ensure the hard work off the court within clubs’ local communities will continue to play a vital role.

“Everything we do is under the radar. From my perspective, I want it to be more prominent,” Radin told the PA news agency.

“I was at a game in London recently and had a chat with a few of Plymouth’s supporter group. I met this kid, who was 11 or 12 years old, and plays in their club programme.

“His family were telling me about how closely involved the club has been with them, that he loves being a part of the programme that they have in the community.

“He knows all of the players – and all of the players came up to the family after the game to give them ‘high fives’.

“(To see) just how strong that connection was – that is so wildly unusual in professional sports, that is an anomaly.

“One of the things that our clubs do is after the game players make sure to take the time to go around to see the kids, to take photos and are also spending a lot of time with them, like in school programmes.”

Radin added: “With how often and how involved (in the community) our teams are, it is a unique differentiator for us. It is all about how we can bring in and create more involvement, more connection to the clubs and the players.

“When you have the role models for these kids to aspire to, it is only going to help in terms of developing not only the affinity for the game, but the desire to play.

“I coached for a long time in my own community in New York at a grassroots team. A lot of these guys went on to be very successful, were professionals and some played in the NBA.

“But the thing that is probably most gratifying is that a lot of those guys have now gone back, contributing to their community because they don’t have to do that.

“The fact that our (BBL) players here also want to come back and sort of share that experience of being a positive role model is a huge part of the Ambassador programme and the Your Coach programme.

“It is about establishing the role models that are going to have really beneficial effects in the community.”

