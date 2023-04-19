Matt Fitzpatrick: Partnering brother Alex in New Orleans was a no-brainer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Matt Fitzpatrick: Partnering brother Alex in New Orleans was a no-brainer

By Press Association
Matt Fitzpatrick will partner younger brother Alex in the Zurich Classic in New Orleans (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick will partner younger brother Alex in the Zurich Classic in New Orleans (Richard Sellers/PA)

Matt Fitzpatrick believes it was a “no-brainer” to use one of the perks of being a major champion to partner his brother Alex in the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Ten years after Alex caddied for his older brother as he won the US Amateur title at Brookline, the siblings will contest the PGA Tour’s two-man team event at TPC Louisiana.

The tournament offers a first prize of £1million to both members of the winning team and, crucially for Challenge Tour player Alex, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

“I think winning the US Open you get a few extra perks, people kind of want to help you out and want you to come play the tournament,” said Matt, who defeated Jordan Spieth in a play-off to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday.

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick holds the championship trophy after winning the RBC Heritage (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

“Obviously this was an opportunity to play with my brother and you don’t know how many of those you’re going to get. I’m going to have to admit it now in front of everyone, but it was a no-brainer for me.

“It was always one I was looking to try and play.”

Asked if he would feel any additional pressure to help his brother claim a potentially career-changing victory, the world number eight said: “No, I wouldn’t say so.

“I want him to enjoy it. I think it’s a great experience for him. It’s a great experience for us, for my parents.

“I already knew I was going to have two great weeks at Augusta and Harbour Town, two of my favourite weeks of the year, and then obviously this as an additional just makes it even better.

Alex Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick (right black cap) watches his younger brother Alex during day one of the 2019 Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m just excited to get going. I know the golf that Alex can play is high level, and I think if I can keep my form going and we can gel well, you never know what might happen.

“It’s crazy really to think that it’s 10 years this year (since the US Amateur). Obviously a lot has changed in that time. My golf has improved considerably since then.

“But I think in terms of Alex, I have to give him a ton of credit. Normally the younger brother or brother of a player, it’s not always easy for them to have success or play well or be up there or make it, whereas Alex came out last year and finished top 25 in the majority of his European Tour starts, got a Challenge Tour card.

“He’s played well already this year in the Challenge Tour events that he’s played.

“I’m really proud of where his game is at and how much he’s improved. I do believe that he’s got a lot of talent, and hopefully soon he’ll start showing that.

“Alex is a very good iron player and he’s got a great short game, and I feel like my strengths are driving and putting.

“I think he’s very good at making a lot of birdies. If I can kind of just steady the ship, I’ll just let him loose at trying to make some birdies really.”

A total of 80 teams will compete in fourballs on Thursday and Saturday, with Friday’s and Sunday’s rounds played in foursomes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented