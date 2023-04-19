Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr launches presidential campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr launches presidential campaign

By Press Association
Robert F Kennedy Jr (Hans Pennink/AP)
Robert F Kennedy Jr (Hans Pennink/AP)

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr has launched his longshot bid to challenge US President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.

Mr Kennedy, a member of one of the country’s most famous political families who has in recent years been linked to some far-right figures, kicked off his campaign in Boston on Wednesday and likened his campaign to the American revolution.

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country,” Mr Kennedy said.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson is also running for the Democratic nomination.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington
President Joe Biden is expected to have a glide path to the Democratic nomination (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Mr Biden has said he is planning on running again but has not formally announced a campaign.

He is expected to have a glide path to the nomination, with much of the Democratic establishment behind him.

Mr Kennedy is a nephew of President John F Kennedy and the son of his brother Robert F Kennedy, both of whom he repeatedly referenced during his lengthy speech.

He was once known most as an environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.

But over the past nearly two decades, he has become one of the leading voices of the anti-vaccine movement.

Mr Kennedy’s work has been described by members of his own family and public health experts as misleading and dangerous.

His efforts intensified after the pandemic and development of the Covid-19 vaccine, and an Associated Press (AP) investigation in 2021 showed he had linked up with anti-democratic figures and other groups.

He has appeared at events pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and with people who cheered or downplayed the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

A photo posted on Instagram showed Mr Kennedy backstage at a July 2021 Reawaken America event with former president Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and anti-vaccine profiteer Charlene Bollinger.

Former president Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump (Michael Conroy/AP)

All three have promoted the lie about the 2020 election being stolen.

Mr Kennedy has been a guest on Infowars, the channel run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and on the War Room podcast hosted by longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon, where he promoted his bestselling 2021 book, The Real Anthony Fauci, in which he accused the US’s top infectious disease doctor of participating in “a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy”.

The AP documented how Mr Kennedy and his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defence, had capitalised on the Covid-19 pandemic – raking in funding and followers in the US and abroad, and doubling its revenue from 2019 to 2020.

Researchers have found that the group is among the most influential spreaders of anti-vaccine misinformation, and the AP found traffic to its website had soared.

In the second year of the pandemic, Children’s Health Defence continued its huge growth, according to a more recent filing with charity regulators in California.

Revenue more than doubled from seven million dollars in 2020 to 16 million dollars in 2021.

Facebook and Instagram removed the accounts of Children’s Health Defence for spreading misinformation.

Mr Kennedy has repeatedly invoked Nazis and the Holocaust when talking about measures aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19, such as mask requirements and vaccine mandates.

He has apologised for some of those comments, including when he suggested that people in 2022 were worse off than Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years.

