Erik ten Hag to make decision on Marcus Rashford’s fitness before Sevilla clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag to make decision on Marcus Rashford’s fitness before Sevilla clash

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (left) and manager Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (left) and manager Erik ten Hag (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Erik ten Hag will make a final decision on Marcus Rashford and his other returning stars on the day of Manchester United’s crunch Europa League clash against Sevilla.

The 25-year-old has scored 28 goals during a scintillating season that some feared could be disrupted by a lengthy lay-off after pulling up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago.

United allayed concerns by announcing Rashford was only expected to miss a “few games”, although Ten Hag last week admitted he was unsure how much time the forward would miss.

The England international sat out the chaotic 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but he has made a rapid return to the fold.

Rashford trained with his team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday morning and was part of the 21-man group that made the trip to Spain for the quarter-final second leg.

Marcus Rashford is substituted after picking up an injury against Everton
Marcus Rashford is substituted after picking up an injury against Everton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer also made the squad after injury, with Ten Hag saying of the quartet: “They are available because that is why they are on the airplane.

“But I will take my decisions tomorrow. Today we had training, we will see what the reaction is and then tomorrow we will take the decision.”

Pushed on Rashford, the United boss said: “All the players, you want to keep all the players fit, so that is always an objective besides of course the main objective to win the game.

“He had one session with the team, but he had some sessions before individually.”

The quartet’s return to the squad is a welcome boost to a side that travel to Spain without a number of key players.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up a booking in last week’s first leg, which saw first-choice centre-back Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez pick up injuries.

Sevilla capitalised on that disruption and recovered from a shocking start to snatch a last-gasp draw thanks to late own goals from Malacia and Harry Maguire.

The abolition of away goals softens the blow but now United must raise their performance against six-time Europa League winners Sevilla at the hostile Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

“It’s a tie about two legs,” Ten Hag said. “I think we play for over 60 minutes quite well and then the last 30 minutes we dropped the level and we became passive.

“It’s not acceptable, we know that, and you see what happened when you are playing a game for only 60 minutes.

“You can’t do it and when you do it you get punished, so we have to be aware of it.

“We have to use emotion as a tool but you have to control it as well.

“You have to put it in the right moment, so the timing for that is important and that is in big games especially, you have to know when you use it and when definitely not.”

David de Gea is out of contract in the summer
David de Gea is out of contract in the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Among the key individuals this season has been David De Gea, who has impressed between the sticks despite ongoing questions over whether he fits Ten Hag’s preferred style.

The long-serving 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and reports emerged that the Spain international is close to agreeing a new deal.

Asked what he thinks the best attributes for a goalkeeper are, Ten Hag said with a laugh: “Stopping goals! That is the main job from a goalkeeper.

“You can do it in many more ways, everyone has his own particular style.

“Now in possession has become more and more important, especially I think at top levels because you can take control, make it more difficult for an opponent to make pressure, so you concede less chances.

“But, in the end of the day, it’s about stopping goals – stopping shots, stopping crosses, stopping one on ones.

“That is like more the classic goalkeeper. I think David is a really multifunctional, a really complete goalkeeper, so we are very happy with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly end season on a positive note with victory at Rothes
CR0042224 Highland League game between Keith and Brechin City. Anthony McDonald of Brechin, centre, tries to get away from Keith's Kieran Yeats. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Brechin win at Keith to set up final day title showdown with Buckie
Frank Lefevre
'Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind': Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Bayley Hutchison after she netted the winner against Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back SWPL 1 wins with 4-3 victory over Dundee United
Image shows a dark SUV on fire just before the bridge carrying North Deeside road on the AWPR. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to burning vehicle on the AWPR near Milltimber
The Typhoons were in a tight diamond formation. Image: Jasperimage
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons spotted practising stunning display for King's coronation
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
PFA Scotland accuse SFA of 'fairness and justice' failings after appeals panel hand Aberdeen's…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as party treasurer quits
Police at the scene of a crash on at the A96 at McVeigh's near Colpy in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety…
Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three newborn lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor

Editor's Picks

Most Commented