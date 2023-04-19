Homeowner accused of shooting teenager Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homeowner accused of shooting teenager Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty

By Press Association
Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri (Ben Crump Law via AP)
Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri (Ben Crump Law via AP)

An 84-year-old white man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, a black teenager, in the US state of Missouri has pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance.

Andrew Lester was in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting, which has attracted presidential attention and renewed national debate about gun policies.

Lester turned himself in on Tuesday and was later released on bail after agreeing to relinquish any weapons and have no contact with Ralph or his family.

He also agreed to have his mobile phone monitored.

Andrew Lester
Andrew Lester (Clay County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The Kansas City case is among three in recent days involving young people who were shot after mistakenly showing up in the wrong places.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in upstate New York when the car she was in pulled into the wrong driveway.

In Texas, two cheerleaders were shot after one of them mistakenly got into a car thinking it was hers.

Ralph was shot at point-blank range in the head but miraculously survived the bullet, his family’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

Some civil rights leaders have urged prosecutors to charge Lester with a hate crime, an action lawyer Lee Merritt said was warranted in Ralph’s shooting “because he was armed only with his black skin”.

Lester could face up to life in prison on the assault charge if convicted.

Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said first-degree assault is a higher-level crime allowing a longer sentence than a hate crime charge would.

Though activists have called for the US Department of Justice to investigate, it was unclear whether it would do so.

Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl (Ben Crump Law via AP)

The shooting happened at about 10pm local time on Thursday.

Police chief Stacey Graves said that Ralph’s mother asked him to pick up his twin brothers at a home on 115th Terrace.

Ralph, an honours student and all-state band member, mistakenly went to 115th Street – a street away from where he meant to be.

When he rang the bell, Lester came to the door and used a .32 calibre Smith and Wesson 1888 revolver to shoot Ralph in the forehead, then in the right forearm.

Lester told police he lives alone and was “scared to death” when he saw Ralph on the porch because he thought someone was trying to break in, according to the probable cause statement.

No words were exchanged before the shooting, but afterwards, as Ralph got up to run, he heard Lester yell, “Don’t come around here,” the statement said.

Mr Merritt said Ralph is hardly an imposing figure.

“The question is, at 5ft 8in and 140 pounds, what did Andrew Lester look out and see?” Mr Merritt asked at a city centre rally on Tuesday.

Graffiti is seen on the house where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot when he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers in Kansas City, Missouri
Graffiti is seen on the house where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot when he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers in Kansas City (Charlie Riedel/AP)

“And the answer is he saw a black person. And for him, that was enough justification. And that would just be a tragedy except law enforcement agreed with him.”

Ralph ran to multiple homes asking for help before finding someone who would call the police, according to court documents.

The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country.

President Joe Biden spoke with Ralph on Monday, and on Tuesday invited him to the White House.

“No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell,” Mr Biden tweeted.

“We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence.”

Republican governor Mike Parson, who had remained silent on the shooting until Wednesday, accused Mr Biden of politicising it.

People attend a rally to support Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri
People attend a rally to support Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri (Charlie Riedel/AP)

“I don’t want some 16-year-old kid to be getting shot because he went to the wrong house – we just don’t want those kinds of things to happen. It’s a tragedy,” Mr Parson told the Kansas City Star.

“When the president of the United States is trying to make a political statement over a very serious tragedy, it is very unfortunate.”

Mr Thompson, the prosecutor, said on Monday that there was a “racial component” to the shooting.

He did not elaborate.

Mr Merritt said the Yarl family met privately with Mr Thompson.

The prosecutor said he was “echoing the words from law enforcement that obviously there is a racial dynamic at play in this case”, said Mr Merritt, who called the answer “shallow”.

