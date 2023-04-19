Man ‘killed parents before firing on motorists’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Man ‘killed parents before firing on motorists’

By Press Association
A sheriff’s department caution tape is set up at the entrance of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine (Rodrique Ngowi/AP)
A sheriff’s department caution tape is set up at the entrance of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine (Rodrique Ngowi/AP)

A man confessed to killing four people, including his parents, and then firing on motorists on a busy interstate highway, just days after being released from prison, US police have said.

Law enforcement officials released more information, including identities of the victims of the shootings on Tuesday at a home in Bowdoin and 25 miles to the south on the highway in Yarmouth, Maine.

Joseph Eaton, 34, had been released on Friday from the Maine Correctional Centre in Windham, where he was picked up by his mother after completing a sentence for aggravated assault, police said.

That crime was serious enough to prevent him from possessing a gun in Maine.

A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway in Bowdoin, Maine (Rodrique Ngowi/AP)

The shootings in Maine began in the small town of Bowdoin, where four people were killed on Tuesday, with three bodies discovered in a home and one in a barn, police said.

Then a chaotic scene developed in which shots were fired at vehicles on Interstate 295 more than 20 miles away in the community of Yarmouth, police said.

Three people were shot there, and one remained in a critical condition on Wednesday.

Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, called the crimes “an attack on the soul of our state” that shook neighbours, law enforcement officers and the state at large.

“It’s a shock to everybody,” he said.

“You want to naturally say, ‘That can’t be happening here in Maine’. But the reality is these senseless acts can and do happen everywhere.”

The victims in Bowdoin were identified as Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, along with their friends, homeowners Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, police said.

Police said Joseph Eaton told them he was firing on cars because he thought he was being followed by police.

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting in Bowdoin, Maine
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting in Bowdoin, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Several vehicles were hit by gunfire but the three people injured were a family all in the same car: Sean Halsey, 51, Justin Halsey, 29, and Paige Halsey, 25, police said.

Paige Halsey remained in a critical condition, police said.

The seven were the latest victims of mass shootings in the US, whose targets included a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and a Sweet Sixteen party in a small city in Alabama.

“This is an active investigation with a lot of moving parts,” Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

The day before the shootings, an anguished man believed to be Eaton posted a roughly two-minute live video on Facebook criticising people who he said are Christian and do not give people a second chance.

“What good does it do to hate somebody?” he said, choking back tears on the video.

“You know, it destroys you.”

On the day he was released from prison, the man believed to be Eaton posted on Facebook that he was feeling thankful.

“It’s finally over. There are so many people I can’t wait to see.”

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck leads a news conference in Augusta, Maine, about shootings in the state
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck leads a news conference in Augusta, Maine, about shootings in the state(Patrick Whittle/AP)

Ms Moss confirmed that state police were aware of the video, and that it is part of their investigation.

Eaton, who was living in Bowdoin, was charged with four counts of murder but was not immediately charged over the highway shootings, she said.

He was jailed while awaiting a court appearance.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf, a jail official said on Wednesday.

The names of the victims were not released, and state police did not discuss any possible motive.

The four bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for positive identification and post-mortem examinations.

Ian Halsey, of Bowdoinham, said that two cousins were shot and that his uncle suffered shrapnel injuries in a single car.

One of his cousins is in a critical condition, and none of the family knew the gunman, he said.

A police officer stands on the corner of Portland Street and Main Street in Yarmouth, Maine
A police officer stands on the corner of Portland Street and Main Street in Yarmouth, Maine (Michael Leonard via AP)

“They were just passers-by in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said of his family.

“It’s horrible what happened.”

In Bowdoin, Denise Pride, 58, a neighbour who lives in a farmhouse down the street from the location of the four deaths, said members of the rural community were shaken by the tragedy.

The house where the killings took place is in a wooded area of rolling hills and farms, and houses range from mobile homes to large estates.

Ms Pride said one of the victims was famous for delivering baked goods to neighbours on holidays.

“They were very kind people,” Ms Pride said.

“The neighbours were texting, shocked that it happened, and to them.”

Eaton was charged over the past decade with more than half a dozen crimes and served an eight-month sentence last year for assault, according to state records.

Past convictions included aggravated assault, a felony that would prevent him from legally having a firearm.

The origins and ownership of the firearms used in Tuesday’s shootings were unclear.

State police declined to comment on the weapon that was used.

Legislative Republicans issued the following statement in which they said they were “outraged by this senseless tragedy”.

“Incidents like this remind us of the depravity of some in our community who harm others. Yet, we’re also heartened by the response of our communities to pull together in trying times such as these, and the bravery and quick actions of our first responders,” the statement said.

In Bowdoin, yellow crime tape hung where the shootings took place in a home flanked by woods at the end of a long, gravel driveway.

Detectives and evidence technicians remained in the home collecting evidence late on Tuesday, long after hearses left the driveway.

In Yarmouth on Wednesday, traffic flowed normally on Interstate 295, where a day before the three people were shot in cars and the gunman was apprehended.

