Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery in New York

Tiger Woods has undergone successful ankle surgery to treat arthritis caused by a previous injury.

The 47-year-old had to pull out of the Masters midway through the third round earlier this month, which he attributed to plantar fasciitis.

But he had an operation on Wednesday in New York, with the surgeon performing a subtalar fusion procedure to address the problem caused by a previous fracture of his talus – a bone in the ankle joint.

He now looks highly likely to be out of next month’s US PGA Championship and questions will again be raised about how long the 15-time major champion can continue to compete at the highest level.

A statement on Woods’ social media channels read: “Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.

“It was performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.

“Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and did not contest the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Woods has accepted that he can only play a handful of times a year going forward and is targeting majors and events with which he has a personal connection, but looks highly unlikely he will contest next month’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill from May 18-21.