Manchester City progress past Bayern Munich to reach Champions League semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manchester City progress past Bayern Munich to reach Champions League semi-final

By Press Association
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal in Munich (Adam Davy/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal in Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Erling Haaland scored his 48th goal of the season as Manchester City weathered a storm to reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich.

The prolific Norwegian recovered from missing a penalty to strike in the 57th minute of tense quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as City progressed 4-1 on aggregate.

Joshua Kimmich registered Bayern’s first goal of the tie with a late penalty but the result was already beyond doubt with City setting up a replay of last year’s semi-final against holders Real Madrid.

Prior to Haaland’s goal effectively killing off the tie, the night had been eventful with Bayern spurning a number of chances and Haaland firing over from the spot.

Erling Haaland fires the ball into the net to seal the tie for Manchester City
Erling Haaland fires the ball into the net to seal the tie for Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

There was also confusion as Dayot Upamecano was sent off for fouling Haaland only to be reprieved because the City forward had been offside.

Bayern were clearly stung by last week’s 3-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium and were determined to go down fighting.

They began with belief and, feeding off the energy of a boisterous atmosphere, took the game to City.

Kingsley Coman twice got clear down the right in the opening minutes but his final ball was lacking.

The visitors survived a bigger scare when former City winger Leroy Sane raced through on goal but shot wide attempting to fire low past Ederson.

The excitement perhaps got to Bayern’s on-loan City full-back Joao Cancelo as he came up against his parent club, with the Portuguese booked for a bad challenge on international team-mate Bernardo Silva.

There was drama at the other end when Upamecano was shown a red card for tripping Haaland as he broke clear but the decision was overturned after a flag was raised.

Upamecano had another let-off after he was adjudged to have handled an Ilkay Gundogan shot.

Bayern’s players did their best to delay the resulting penalty and, when it was finally taken, Haaland blazed over the bar.

That miss gave Bayern renewed hope and they finished the first half strongly with Coman firing at Ederson and Sane, who earlier had a free-kick saved, shooting wide from distance. Cancelo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were also denied at close range.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, centre, was sent off late on
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, centre, was sent off late on (Adam Davy/PA)

Tempers frayed before the interval and Gundogan and Kimmich were booked after a coming-together.

Haaland had another opportunity after the break as Bayern, in chasing the tie, began to get stretched but he shot straight at Yann Sommer.

The hosts went close again as a Coman effort squirmed through Ederson’s grasp and rolled across goal but City cleared and Haaland made no mistake at the third time of asking.

Again the Bayern defence was caught out as Kevin De Bruyne led a charge. The Belgian calmly slipped in Haaland and, after skipping around a challenge, he finished emphatically from in front of goal.

That put the tie beyond doubt but Bayern were not quite done. Mathys Tel had a goal chalked off for offside before Kimmich struck from the spot seven minutes from time after Manuel Akanji was harshly penalised for handball.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel had to watch the closing minutes from the stands after being shown a red card for letting his frustrations get the better of him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
2
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
First Minister Humza Yousaf is interview by members of the media (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party
Enqian Liu outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken engineer's bizarre racist, terrorist and cannibal threats
They may be rare in the north-east, but there's still plenty of places in Aberdeenshire to spot a puffin if you know where to look. Images: Lauren Smith.
Aberdeenshire puffins: Where, when and how to see them

Editor's Picks

Most Commented