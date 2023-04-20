Todd Haimes, who led theatre company to Broadway, dies aged 66

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Todd Haimes, who led theatre company to Broadway, dies aged 66

By Press Association
Todd Haimes (Richard Drew/AP)
Todd Haimes (Richard Drew/AP)

Todd Haimes, who led the Roundabout Theatre Company from an off-off-Broadway company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy into a major theatrical force with works on five stages and dozens of Tony Awards, has died aged 66.

Haimes, the artistic director and chief executive of the non-profit Roundabout, died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from cancer, according to Matt Polk, his longtime friend and spokesperson.

“Rest in peace, Mr. Haimes,” actor Mark Ruffalo, who starred in a Roundabout revival of The Price on Broadway in 2017, wrote on Twitter.

“You were a wonderful and kind soul. Thank you for the chance to work at the Roundabout with you. You will be missed on Broadway, the theater world, and the world at large.”

Broadway shows under Haimes’ 39-year tenure included The Real Thing with Ewan McGregor, A Soldier’s Play with David Alan Grier and On The Twentieth Century with Kristin Chenoweth.

Other triumphs include The Humans, the 2011 revival of Anything Goes with Sutton Foster and Nine with Jane Krakowski.

Roundabout had a long, successful history with Cabaret, reviving it in 1998 with the Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall-directed version starring Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson and then reviving it again with Cumming and Sienna Miller in 2014.

During Haimes’s tenure, Roundabout shows won 34 Tony Awards, 58 Drama Desk Awards, 73 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 21 Lucille Lortel Awards and 14 Obie Awards.

Tributes on Twitter came from such theatre royalty as Chenoweth, Jason Alexander and Audra McDonald.

Cynthia Nixon posted a photo of her and Haimes with the caption: “Todd paired the world’s sweetest demeanor with a killer sense of what to produce and how to produce it. I’m awed by all you built for us but can’t imagine Broadway without you here as part of it.”

Haimes was a Yale MBA who was appointed Roundabout executive director in 1983 to a company that had been in Chapter 11 since 1977 and was evicted from its space on 23rd Street.

By 1991, Haimes had Roundabout operating its own venue at its first Broadway home at the now-closed Criterion Centre at Broadway and 45th Street.

The company’s early successes included Anna Christie starring Liam Neeson and Richardson, and a revival of She Loves Me, both in 1993.

He instituted the Early Curtain series in 1993, which saw 7pm openings to attract the after-work crowd.

Todd Haimes, second from right, and his fellow producers accept the Tony Award for best revival of a musical for Anything Goes during the 65th annual Tony Awards in June 2011 in New York
Todd Haimes, second from right, and his fellow producers accept the Tony Award for best revival of a musical for Anything Goes during the 65th annual Tony Awards in June 2011 in New York (Jeff Christensen/AP)

Roundabout grew to encompass the American Airlines Theatre, the Studio 54 theatre, the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and the off-Broadway Laura Pels Theatre and another black box in the basement of the Pels.

His leadership included outreach and education programmes and also provided a home to emerging playwrights as part of the Roundabout Underground programme.

Alumni include Stephen Karam, Lindsey Ferrentino, Steven Levenson, Joshua Harmon and Ming Peiffer.

“He changed my life, and the lives of countless others in New York theater. We all mourn his loss,” wrote Warren Leight, whose play Side Man made it to Broadway in 1998 thanks to Haimes.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne-Marie Haimes; a daughter, Hilary Haimes; a son, Andrew Haimes; two stepdaughters and three grandsons and a granddaughter.

