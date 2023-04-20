UN chief challenges Joe Biden and other world leaders over climate efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

UN chief challenges Joe Biden and other world leaders over climate efforts

By Press Association
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has bluntly challenged the climate efforts of President Joe Biden and other world leaders in a message for a White House summit.

He said that expanded oil and gas drilling and other policies of the richest countries amount to a “death sentence” for the planet.

The warning marked a public rebuke from the UN’s highest official of what he described as “the major emitters” of gases from burning fossil fuels that are heating the planet.

The challenge — recorded by Mr Guterres in a video for the White House virtual climate summit — came as Russia’s war in Ukraine and other threats to the world’s short-term oil and gas supply are leading the US and some other nations to raise production of climate-damaging oil, natural gas and coal.

Mr Biden opened the summit recounting his administration’s billions of dollars in climate efforts and by announcing a billion dollars (£800 million) in new climate finance for developing nations, as well as other recent and planned legislation and programmes.

In the US and elsewhere, however, the renewed embrace of fossil fuels is creating conflicts with the climate efforts, plans and promises.

“Geopolitical divisions must not torpedo the world’s climate fight,” Mr Guterres warned in his video.

“The science is clear: new fossil fuel projects are entirely incompatible” with keeping global warming within the limits that the US and roughly 200 other nations committed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord, said the UN chief.

Current national policies are taking the world to a level nearly twice as high, he said, calling that a “death sentence”.

“Yet many countries are expanding capacity. And I urge you to change course,” said Mr Guterres, whose calls for an immediate stop to new oil and gas drilling have sharpened since a dire report from a panel of global experts last month indicated the world is heading rapidly towards more disastrous levels of warming.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US believes global warming requires “global collaboration and global action. And that’s what you saw this president do”.

Mr Guterres did not single out the US or any other nation by name, but the policies he targeted, including expanded fossil fuel production, apply to the United States, strategic partners in the Gulf and many others.

President Barack Obama initiated the Major Economies Forum as a way to get the world’s biggest economies and polluters talking among themselves about emissions cuts and climate finance. Mr Biden revived the annual summits after Donald Trump let them lapse.

This year’s event comes during Russia’s market-disrupting invasion of Ukraine and reluctance by Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to increase their short-term pumping in response. Resulting spikes in gas prices last year posed political threats for Mr Biden and other leaders in their home countries.

The US Energy Information Administration projects the US will pump a record 12.4 million barrels of crude oil a day this year and top that with 12.8 million barrels a day next year.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden speaks at the fourth virtual Major Economies Forum on energy and climate (Patrick Semansky/AP)

While praising many US climate efforts, advocates especially fault Mr Biden’s approval of the big new Willow drilling project in previously off-limits areas of Alaska, saying it will lock in increased production for decades to come.

Mr Biden in opening remarks for the virtual summit announced a billion dollars for the Green Climate Fund, an initiative that helps less-wealthy nations fortify themselves against the rising seas and increased disasters of climate change, and to develop clean renewable energy.

He also said he would ask Congress for 500 million dollars (£400 million) over the next five years to help slow the destruction of the Amazon, a vital natural reserve soaking up fumes from oil, natural gas and coal in South America.

Administration officials have been openly pessimistic about getting congressional approval for climate support abroad, especially with a Republican-controlled House.

The US and other nations are also supporting investment for still-undeveloped technologies to one day do things like capture oil and gas emissions at scale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Ashley Beckwith broke into a wealthy pensioner's home and robbed him of luxury items. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
9

More from Press and Journal

Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
The possibility of wildfire in the north of Scotland was increased due to dry weather and low rainfall this week. Image: South West Ross Community Fire Stations.
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days but residents still left without internet
There has been a leak at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star
Yvie Burnett features in a new BBC series "Scotland Sings".
Big Interview: Yvie Burnett sets off on a mission to make sure that Scotland…
Kate Forbes during a visit to the Haven Centre in Inverness which is under construction. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf's 'decisive leadership' amid SNP chaos

Editor's Picks

Most Commented