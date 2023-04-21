Rupert Murdoch’s son ends Australian defamation suit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Rupert Murdoch’s son ends Australian defamation suit

By Press Association
News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, centre, and his sons, Lachlan, left, and James Murdoch (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, centre, and his sons, Lachlan, left, and James Murdoch (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey.

The son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch cited the settlement of a separate US case in which Fox News agreed to pay almost 800 million US dollars (£643.6 million) over its lies involving the 2020 US presidential election.

Lachlan Murdoch filed a statement of claim last August, a day after executives at Crikey’s publisher put their names to an ad in The New York Times inviting him to sue to test the press freedom issue in court.

Murdoch’s lawsuit targeted the publisher, Private Media, its then-managing editor Peter Fray, who was also the website’s editor-in-chief, and Crikey’s political editor Bernard Keane.

Murdoch claimed he was defamed by Keane’s column, about the US congressional investigation into the January 6 2021 insurrection at the Capitol building, which Crikey published last June with the headlines: “Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator.”

Murdoch’s lawyer John Churchill said in a statement he filed a notice of discontinuance on Friday.

“Crikey has tried to introduce thousands of pages of documents from a defamation case in another jurisdiction which has now settled,” the statement said, referring to the Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems announced on Tuesday.

“Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour, however he does not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits,” Mr Churchill said.

Private Media chief executive Will Hayward said his company, which is valued at less than 20 million Australian dollars (£10.8 million), stood by Crikey’s description of the Murdochs as conspirators in the Capitol violence.

“The initial statement was clearly intended with a certain degree of hyperbole,” Mr Hayward told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“It’s really important that in Australia, journalists have to room to express good faith opinions and they don’t have to be terrified of litigious billionaires,” Mr Hayward added.

Mr Hayward and Private Media chairman Eric Beecher said in a joint statement they are “proud to have exposed the hypocrisy and abuse of power of a media billionaire”.

“We stand by our position that Lachlan Murdoch was culpable in promoting the lie of the 2020 election result because he, and his father, had the power to stop the lies,” the statement said.

Crikey’s law firm Marque Lawyers said Murdoch will be expected to pay all legal costs.

“We and our client are well pleased,” the firm tweeted.

The Crikey suit had been set for a three-week hearing in Sydney starting on October 9.

Murdoch said the Crikey article conveyed a meaning that he illegally conspired with former US president Donald Trump to “incite a mob with murderous intent to march on the Capitol” to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

In its defence, Crikey said Murdoch was “morally and ethically culpable” for the attack on the Capitol “because Fox News, under his control and management, promoted and peddled Trump’s lie of the stolen election despite Lachlan Murdoch knowing it was false”.

The article did not name Murdoch but referred to “the Murdochs and their slew of poisonous Fox News commentators”.

Sydney University defamation law expert David Rolph said the trial would have been the first test case of a new public interest defence that came into effect across most of Australia in 2021.

The public interest defence is part of a raft of reforms designed to make Australian defamation laws “slightly less plaintiff-friendly”, Mr Rolph said.

“That was a major defence that was pleaded by Crikey here. This was going to be the first test case. We’ll have to wait for the next one,” he added.

Mr Rolph said one of the reasons Murdoch dropped the case was that Crikey was trying to expand its defences by incorporating revelations from the Dominion litigation.

The voting technology firm had sued Fox for 1.6 billion US dollars (about £1.3 billion), alleging its business was harmed and employees threatened when it was baselessly accused of rigging its voting machines against Mr Trump in the 2020 election.

The settlement followed the disclosures of the mountain of evidence that would have been presented at trial, showing many Fox executives and on-air talent did not believe the accusations aired on some Fox shows but they feared angering Mr Trump fans with the truth.

