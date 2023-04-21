Man Utd players take responsibility for error-strewn defeat – Christian Eriksen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd players take responsibility for error-strewn defeat – Christian Eriksen

By Press Association
Christian Eriksen says the players took responsibility for Manchester United’s abject display (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Christian Eriksen says the players took responsibility for Manchester United’s abject display (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Christian Eriksen says the players take responsibility for a Europa League exit that has rocked Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

Erik ten Hag has overseen an impressive improvement in fortunes and culture since joining in the summer, leading the Old Trafford giants to lift the Carabao Cup in February.

But among the highs have come some chastening lows, with Thursday’s 3-0 loss at Sevilla as humiliating an away defeat as those to Brentford, Manchester City and Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Manchester United suffered another away day to forget
Manchester United suffered another away day to forget (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Not content with blowing a two-goal lead to draw last week’s first leg 2-2, Ten Hag’s men put in a ragged, error-strewn performance in Spain and offered little threat in response.

“It was a big disappointment,” midfielder Eriksen told MUTV.

“It was a quiet dressing room. The manager said some stuff and, yeah, we all take our accountability from what happened.

“I think any opponent when you play like today and you give the chances the way we do, then of course you’re going to lose the game.

“I think first game we felt in control until the 80-something minute.

Sevilla swept into the semi-finals
Sevilla swept into the semi-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“But, again, it’s football. I mean, if you don’t take your chances when you have them then you’re going to be punished in the end.”

Harry Maguire was unfortunate to turn in Youssef En-Nesyri’s header at the end of last week’s first leg, but he gift-wrapped the striker’s first of the night in the return fixture.

The United captain saw a pass cut out as he panicked under pressure as Sevilla took a seventh-minute lead, with Loic Bade putting the hosts further ahead immediately after half-time.

It was alarming how Ten Hag’s men continued to be outthought and outfought, with David De Gea gifting En-Nesyri another after rushing off his line only to hash a clearance and leave an open goal.

Few United players were in talking mood after Thursday’s 3-0 humbling at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, but Eriksen calmly critiqued the performance while keeping the season’s progress in context.

“We had a few of the bigger setbacks this season,” the Denmark international said. “But in the end, we can see where we are.

“I mean, we were in a quarter-final in the Europa League after everything else and now in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“So we can still be proud of where we are but obviously we want to achieve more. Sunday’s now where we can prove our point.”

That fixture comes under the Wembley arch this weekend as United take on ever-improving Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

  • Brighton (N) - FAC, Sun Apr 23
  • Tottenham (A) - PL, Thu Apr 27
  • Aston Villa (H) - PL, Sun Apr 30
  • Brighton (A) - PL, Thu May 4
  • West Ham - PL, Thu May 7

Asked if playing such a huge game is the best thing to get over Thursday’s humbling, Eriksen said: “Yeah, I think so.

“I mean, it’s definitely going to change our feelings towards the next game.

“Whoever we’re going to play after this, we want to show that we’re better than what we did today, want to give something back to the fans, and to the club.

“It’s a big disappointment but there’s a new focus in three days’ time, and that’s another very big game so I’m sure we’ll be up for that as well.”

