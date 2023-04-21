China’s foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

China’s foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

By Press Association
China’s foreign minister has stepped up threats against Taiwan – saying those who go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the self-governing island are “playing with fire” (Ng Han Guan/AP)
China’s foreign minister has stepped up threats against Taiwan – saying those who go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the self-governing island are “playing with fire” (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China’s foreign minister has stepped up threats against Taiwan – saying those who go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the self-governing island are “playing with fire.”

Qin Gang’s remarks on Friday came at the end of a speech espousing China’s contribution to the global economy and the interests of developing nations, in which he repeatedly praised Communist Party Secretary General Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative.

The concept is the latest of China’s moves to position its single-party political system, with its claim to social stability and economic growth, as an alternative to the western liberal approach that largely defines international relations.

Towards the end of his speech in the financial hub of Shanghai, Mr Qin turned to what China calls the “Taiwan problem”, using harsher terms than Chinese diplomats have typically employed in the past.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a routine Taiwan Strait transit on April 16
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a routine Taiwan Strait transit on April 16 (US navy/AP)

“The safeguarding of national sovereignty and territorial integrity is beyond reproach,” he said.

“The Taiwan problem is at the core of China’s core interests.

“We will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China’s sovereignty and security.

“Those who play with fire on the question of Taiwan will burn themselves.”

Such remarks are typically directed at the island’s democratically elected government under President Tsai Ing-wen and its most important ally, the United States.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory to be annexed by force, if necessary.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen listens to her national anthem on April 2
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen listens to her national anthem on April 2 (Moises Castillo/AP)

Earlier in April, China held large-scale air and sea drills in areas surrounding Taiwan in retaliation for Ms Tsai’s meeting with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy on April 5 in California.

China said the exercises simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were intended as a “serious warning” to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters.

China has stepped up its military pressure and diplomatic isolation against Taiwan in recent years, sending fighter jets and navy vessels towards the island on a near-daily basis.

While Taiwan maintains official diplomatic relations with just 13 sovereign states, it retains robust ties with most major nations, including the US.

After former House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, China sent more and more military vessels over the midline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that had been accepted for decades.

The heightened pace of military activity and increasingly bellicose language have raised concerns about a possible conflict in one of the world’s most economically vital regions.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang speaks during a forum titled Chinese Modernisation and the World, held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai, on Friday April 21 2023
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang speaks during a forum titled Chinese Modernisation and the World, held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai, on Friday April 21 2023 (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Taiwan produces much of the world’s much-needed computer chips and the Taiwan Strait separating the island from mainland China is one of the world’s busiest waterways.

Taiwan will elect a new president and parliament in January, with China seen as heavily favouring the opposition Nationalist Party that backs political unification between the sides under terms yet to be defined.

Taiwanese and US authorities say China is using economic leverage and disinformation to bolster its military threats, but most Taiwanese responding to surveys back the status quo of de facto independence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
APPROVED: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico’s newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
4
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
5
5
Brexit campaigner and TV host Nigel Farage outside Northern Golf Club before the show. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Nigel Farage hosts GB News show at Aberdeen golf clubhouse
6
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
7
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Paul Reid leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation

More from Press and Journal

Bus fire Crathes
Westburn Road closed following two-vehicle crash near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Madness will return to Aberdeen on November 30. Image: P&J Live,
British legends Madness to return to P&J Live for C’est La Vie 2023 tour
FlyLogix had millions of pounds invested by BP and fund manager Amati.
Flylogix: Drone firm which operated in Aberdeenshire lands in administration
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Boss Alan Gray urges Fort William to rise to challenge of finishing third in…
Stromness bank
Proposals for second ATM in Stromness welcomed following last year's closure of bank branch
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley eyes final day decider
Lord Provost Dr David Cameron heading up the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Charities invited to join this year's colourful Celebrate Aberdeen parade
Waiting and waiting for your child to start speaking can be as worrying as it is frustrating.
My child hasn't starting speaking - should I be worried?
CR0034798 - Fraserburgh v Forres. Fraserburgh win the league and lift the cup. Picture by Scott Baxter 16/04/2022
Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark…
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King's Awards success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented