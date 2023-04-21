Protesters demand justice after hundreds die in Easter bomb attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Protesters demand justice after hundreds die in Easter bomb attacks

By Press Association
Sri Lankans went on a silent march to mark the fourth anniversary of the bomb attacks (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Sri Lankans went on a silent march to mark the fourth anniversary of the bomb attacks (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Thousands of Sri Lankans have held a protest in the nation’s capital, demanding justice for the victims of Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 270 people.

The protesters want the government to uncover who they say are the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21 2019.

Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries.

Thousands of people including Catholic clergy on Friday lined up for a silent protest on both sides of the main road connecting the capital, Colombo, with the country’s international airport.

Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday
Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

They blamed the government for not taking adequate measures to deliver justice for the bombings’ victims and punish those responsible.

The protesters, dressed in white and black, held hands, forming a human chain.

They displayed placards and banners reading: “Until justice is meted out, we are watching”, “No justice delivered to victims so far” and “Where is the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attack?”

Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State group were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks, targeting worshippers at Easter services in three churches and tourists having breakfast at three popular hotels.

The attacks killed 269 people and hurt some 500 more.

Officials have charged dozens of people who allegedly received weapons training and participated in indoctrination classes from the two local Islamic extremist groups accused of carrying out the attacks.

Catholic nuns participated in a silent protest march
Catholic nuns participated in a silent protest march (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

But no one has yet been convicted or sentenced.

“Four years have gone, still no one has been punished for this brutal attack. It is really disgusting. We need to know who are the real culprits and their motives,” said Ruwan Fernando, 47, who protested on Friday.

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has been critical of the investigation into the bombings.

The church’s leaders have repeatedly criticised the previous and present governments for their failure to bring the culprits to justice.

A breakdown in communication caused by a rift between then-president Maithripala Sirisena and then-prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was blamed for the failure of authorities to act on near-specific foreign intelligence received prior to the attacks.

The duo belonged to different political parties.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, second right, archbishop of Colombo, stands in silence with other religious leaders during the silent protest
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, second right, archbishop of Colombo, stands in silence with other religious leaders during the silent protest (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

In January, Sri Lanka’s top court ruled that inaction by Mr Sirisena and four others led to the bomb attacks and ordered them to pay compensation for violating the basic rights of the victims and their families.

The Supreme Court also ordered Mr Sirisena to pay 100 million rupees (£220,206) from his personal funds.

It also ordered the police chief, two top intelligence officials and the secretary to the Ministry of Defence at the time to pay a total of 210 million rupees (£462,489).

The court’s verdict followed a case filed by relatives of the victims.

Mr Wickremesinghe became Sri Lanka’s president last year after a political crisis drove out his predecessor following months-long protests triggered by an unprecedented economic crisis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
APPROVED: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico’s newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
4
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
5
5
Brexit campaigner and TV host Nigel Farage outside Northern Golf Club before the show. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Nigel Farage hosts GB News show at Aberdeen golf clubhouse
6
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
7
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Paul Reid leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation

More from Press and Journal

Bus fire Crathes
Westburn Road closed following two-vehicle crash near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Madness will return to Aberdeen on November 30. Image: P&J Live,
British legends Madness to return to P&J Live for C’est La Vie 2023 tour
FlyLogix had millions of pounds invested by BP and fund manager Amati.
Flylogix: Drone firm which operated in Aberdeenshire lands in administration
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Boss Alan Gray urges Fort William to rise to challenge of finishing third in…
Stromness bank
Proposals for second ATM in Stromness welcomed following last year's closure of bank branch
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley eyes final day decider
Lord Provost Dr David Cameron heading up the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Charities invited to join this year's colourful Celebrate Aberdeen parade
Waiting and waiting for your child to start speaking can be as worrying as it is frustrating.
My child hasn't starting speaking - should I be worried?
CR0034798 - Fraserburgh v Forres. Fraserburgh win the league and lift the cup. Picture by Scott Baxter 16/04/2022
Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark…
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King's Awards success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented