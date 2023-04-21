Emily In Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emily In Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans

By Press Association
People walk past the Modern Bakery, Place de d’Estrapade, Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
People walk past the Modern Bakery, Place de d’Estrapade, Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

The immense success of the Netflix series Emily In Paris has transformed a quiet, untouched square in the French capital into a tourist magnet.

In the historic Latin Quarter and just a short walk from the magnificent, domed Pantheon, tucked so deeply away that you could easily miss it, lies the Place de l’Estrapade.

For diehard, beret-wearing fans of the show, this sliver of a neighbourhood has become a landmark of its own.

That is because it is where the fictional character Emily Cooper, a 20-something American portrayed by Lily Collins, lives, dines and savours French pastries from the local bakery.

People walk in the Place de d’Estrapade, in Paris
People walk in the Place de d’Estrapade, in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

The newfound attention can be disruptive for the real people who live and work there, but the show is also igniting a new passion for Paris — and even anti-Emily graffiti has become part of the attraction.

The romantic comedy, whose third season was released in December, traces Emily’s adventures and misadventures in her Parisian career and love life.

On a sunny weekday, the square bustles with tourists from the US and far beyond, taking photographs, video and selfies.

It is all here: Emily’s apartment building at 1 Place de d’Estrapade, where she lives next to would-be love interest Gabriel.

The restaurant where Gabriel — portrayed by French actor Lucas Bravo — is the chef.

And, of course, the bakery she loves.

A woman walks past graffiti reading “Emily Not Welcome” scrawled on part of the facade of the building where the fictional character Emily Cooper lives, at 1 Place de d’Estrapade, in Paris
A woman walks past graffiti reading “Emily Not Welcome” scrawled on part of the facade of the building where the fictional character Emily Cooper lives, at 1 Place de d’Estrapade, in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

Dancer Riskya Octaviana from Jakarta, Indonesia, went directly to Paris after performing in Germany because of how much she loves the show.

After twirling on the square, Emily-style, she said: “Emily is my big friend.”

Elizabeth and Ruben Mercado celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Paris and visited Emily’s neighbourhood as part of their trip.

Elizabeth said she prepared by binge-watching the show just before they left.

“We’ve been trying to practice the small bits of French that we picked up during the show,” she said.

Tourists make a point of stopping and snacking at Boulangerie Moderne, the bakery featured in the series.

Owner of the Modern Bakery, Thierry Rabineau, poses for a picture
Owner of the Modern Bakery, Thierry Rabineau, poses for a picture (Thibault Camus/AP)

The tourist infusion has boosted profits, acknowledges owner Thierry Rabineau.

But the flipside to fame has come in online comments.

Some people, many posting anonymously, have slammed the quality of his bakery.

Mr Rabineau thinks the show has mistakenly given viewers the impression that he is running a luxury pastry shop instead of a standard local bakery selling croissants at 1.30 euros (£1.15) each.

“People are writing comments, saying it’s overpriced, it’s not good. It’s disgusting. This baffles me,” Mr Rabineau said.

“It’s a modern bakery, a small neighbourhood bakery.”

He is aware how lucky he is that the show came along.

“We are profiting from a current situation. … But in two or three years, there won’t be any more tourism and we will have to be here to survive,” he said.

A man rings a doorbell at a building where the fictional character Emily Cooper lives
A man rings a doorbell at a building where the fictional character Emily Cooper lives (Thibault Camus/AP)

Stephanie Jamin, who lives on the square and crosses paths with the throngs of tourists on a daily basis, has had to adjust to residing in a go-to place on the tourist map.

She says the people themselves are not a nuisance but the crowds can be imposing.

“We have become an ultra-touristy district, whereas it was a small square still a bit preserved from tourism,” she said.

Another resident emerging from Emily’s apartment building said they were allergic to the show.

“Emily Not Welcome” is even scrawled in red graffiti on part of the facade.

But the graffiti, too, is drawing fans, with visitors taking pictures of themselves pointing to the disparaging remark.

Among them was Abdullah Najarri, a medic from Berlin who calls the series “entertaining”.

“I got to see a lot of Paris through that series, actually, and the lifestyle and and the cliches — partly true, partly not, so that it’s nice,” he said.

Croatian digital creator Sladana Grzincic, touring Paris wearing a white beret, sunglasses and a striped blue-and-white sweater, was photographed taking a jump and twirl in front of Emily’s apartment.

Seeing the real neighbourhood makes her eager for the next season, which she said she will watch “a bit differently because I was here and on the same spots where she’s filming that”.

Season four is in the works but the release date remains unknown.

Resident Jamin remains philosophical about the fascination with her neighbourhood.

“It is as ephemeral as the series is,” she said.

After the Emily frenzy subsides, “there are people like all the shopkeepers of the district who will have benefited enormously from it, and it allowed them to start up again after Covid. They needed that”, she said.

“There will inevitably be an end. Emily is not Victor Hugo. She will not be inducted into the Pantheon,” Jamin added.

“She will go home and everything will be fine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented