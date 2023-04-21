No room for expanded Club World Cup – European Leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No room for expanded Club World Cup – European Leagues

By Press Association
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has led the push for an expanded Club World Cup (Aaron Chown/PA)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has led the push for an expanded Club World Cup (Aaron Chown/PA)

FIFA has been warned there is “no room” in the calendar for its new Club World Cup and that the competition will harm domestic leagues.

The 32-team tournament, set to feature 12 European clubs including the last two Champions League winners Chelsea and Real Madrid, was first announced by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in December.

The concept has since gained the support of Europe’s top clubs via the European Club Association, but the World Leagues Forum – currently chaired by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters – says it has not been consulted on the matter.

Claus Thomsen, a director of the European Leagues body which represents 40 competitions across the continent including the Premier League and the EFL, urged FIFA to reconsider.

“The world does not need more club competitions in the international match calendar,” he said at the European Leagues General Assembly in Prague.

“It is detrimental because there is no room. It’s not good for the players. It creates little value in the markets. It takes value out of the markets where common commercial deals are done domestically.

“If you need to pay for a new tournament, then it takes money away from another tournament. I haven’t heard that the media companies have had rising incomes lately, I’ve heard the opposite. So it’s not good.

“What I think FIFA should seriously consider is how to invest in the development outside Europe. I think that would be fantastic.

“We need to make everything sustainable. We do not need endless growth. We need sustainability and to protect the culture and the communities around football.”

FIFA has been approached for comment.

European Leagues also called on UEFA to increase the share of its club competition revenue that it gives to talent development programmes at top-flight clubs not involved each season from the current four per cent to 10 per cent. Based on revenue projections for the 2024 to 2027 cycle this ‘solidarity’ payment would amount to 480 million euros (around £423m) per year.

European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart described it as a “good and fair” proposal, estimating that the change would see non-participating clubs earning 750,000 euros instead of the current 250,000.

He expected average income for Champions League participants to rise from 62m to 72m euros and for Europa League and Europa Conference League participants to rise from 11m to 12.5m, though these figures will vary wildly between clubs because of how money is split on historic coefficient and the size of the television market pool in each country.

European Leagues is determined to address the competitive imbalance it believes this causes, with the club at the top of the Czech league, for instance, expected to earn 49 times more than the club at the bottom once domestic and European revenues are factored in.

European Leagues also signed a joint declaration with UEFA, the ECA, Football Supporters Europe and world players’ union FIFPRO in support of the European sports model of open competition.

The declaration comes as European football awaits a decision from the European Court of Justice on the Super League. The 15 judges in the court’s Grand Chamber must decide whether UEFA and FIFA abused a dominant position in the market under EU competition law by first blocking the creation of the league in April 2021 and then seeking to sanction the clubs involved.

