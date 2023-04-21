It’s not a shock – Fabio Paratici exit will not disrupt Tottenham’s preparation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s not a shock – Fabio Paratici exit will not disrupt Tottenham’s preparation

By Press Association
Fabio Paratici resigned from his role as managing director of football at Tottenham on Friday morning (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fabio Paratici resigned from his role as managing director of football at Tottenham on Friday morning (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham acting head coach Cristian Stellini has insisted Fabio Paratici’s departure will not affect their preparations for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

Paratici resigned from his role as the club’s managing director of football on Friday after his appeal against a 30-month ban was rejected on Thursday.

While the Sports Guarantee Panel at the Italian National Olympic Committee accepted Juventus’ appeal against their 15-point deduction for allegations of false accounting and have ordered a new trial, Paratici’s two-and-a-half-year suspension by the FIGC Court of Appeal remains.

The Italian had already temporarily stepped away from his duties at Spurs on March 31 when FIFA extended his ban globally and despite officially leaving his role, Stellini insisted it would not disrupt the squad before a crunch fixture in the Premier League this weekend.

Cristian Stellini
Cristian Stellini is in temporary charge of Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Stellini said: “It’s been a couple of weeks that Fabio was not here. So, it’s not a shock, we are well prepared.

“This has not affected preparations because Fabio was far from here for a couple of weeks, so nothing changes in this situation.

“But humanly we’re very close to Fabio, all of us. It was a tough period for him and now the final result is very sad for everyone, for him and his family.

“Humanly we’re very close to him. The club made a statement and this is all that I can say. It’s a tough moment so I want to be close humanly with him. All my heart is with him but it’s a tough moment so you can understand this period is tough.”

Since Paratici stepped away last month, Stellini has reported to Tottenham performance director Gretar Steinsson, head of football strategy Andy Scoulding and chairman Daniel Levy.

Daniel Levy
Daniel Levy will now take on the task of appointing Spurs’ new manager and a replacement for Fabio Paratici (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Levy will now take on the task of appointing Spurs’ new manager and a replacement for Paratici.

“This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well,” Levy said in a statement.

“As outlined in our year end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer to head up all the departments.

“We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months.”

Away from the chaos off the pitch, Spurs are struggling to stay in the top-four race after a shock loss at home to Bournemouth.

Tottenham are fifth and only three points off Newcastle, but Sunday’s hosts have a game in hand.

Aston Villa and Brighton, in sixth and seventh respectively, are breathing down the neck of Stellini’s side, who face Manchester United and Liverpool over a crunch seven-day period.

“It’s an important week because after this week we don’t have many chances to change. This is a week in which if we want to change something we have to play well and get points,” Stellini said.

“We had one week to recharge after the last game, we had a good week and we’re well prepared to play this game.

“It’ll be tough because it’s never easy in the Premier League. This is one of the worst stadiums to play in for the atmosphere’s power, but we have a good squad and I believe in the players.”

