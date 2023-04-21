Roberto De Zerbi urges Brighton to embrace the pressure of an FA Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roberto De Zerbi urges Brighton to embrace the pressure of an FA Cup semi-final

By Press Association
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has urged his players to “love” the pressure of a Wembley FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Albion are bidding to reach the final of the competition for only a second time in their history following a 4-0 replay defeat to United 40 years ago.

De Zerbi wants his side to embrace the occasion on Sunday and stick to the eye-catching style of play which has the Seagulls chasing European qualification in the Premier League.

“If we want to progress, if want to improve our mentality, we have to play natural,” said the Italian.

“We have not to suffer pressure or maybe it’s better we have to love this pressure.

“We have to get used to feeling this pressure because to play this type of game has to be an honour, not a problem.

“I would like to start the game with the positive head, the positive idea and to enjoy. To show our quality we have to try to enjoy.”

De Zerbi’s only previous visit to the national stadium was as a spectator.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk coach will be in the dugout there for the first time after guiding his team to victories over Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Stoke and Grimsby.

Albion defeated United 2-1 at Old Trafford at the start of this season under Graham Potter and have been made favourites for victory by some bookmakers.

“If you want to improve, if you want to become better and bigger, you have to play this type of game,” said De Zerbi.

“It’s two, three months we are speaking about Europa League (qualification) and to speak is easier than to play.

“But we have to try to compete to win the trophy, to become bigger.

“There will be a lot of our fans, a great stadium, a great atmosphere.

“We are able to win the game, maybe we can lose, but for sure we can compete. We are able to compete with them in one game.”

Erik ten Hag’s team head to north London reeling from a chastening Europa League quarter-final exit against Sevilla.

United, 12-time FA Cup winners, blew a two-goal lead in the two-legged tie to lose 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-0 defeat in Spain on Thursday evening.

De Zerbi is unsure whether Albion’s opponents will suffer a hangover from that deflating experience, but is concentrating on his own side as they seek to secure a Wembley return against either Manchester City or Sheffield United.

“For sure Sevilla played a great, great game,” he said. “And Sevilla, like United, is a big team in Europe.

“I think the best solution is to be focused in ourselves, what we can do and what we have to do win the game, respecting the opponent.

“Man United is one of the best teams in the UK but I think we are deserving to play this type of game in this competition.”

De Zerbi will make late injury calls ahead of the semi-final.

Striker Evan Ferguson and defender Joel Veltman limped out of last weekend’s 2-1 win at Chelsea.

“The injury situation is not clear yet,” said De Zerbi. “We will see tomorrow morning.

“We have another two days, so we have time to understand the situation and analyse our situation.”

