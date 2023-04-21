Family of Halyna Hutchins to proceed with civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Family of Halyna Hutchins to proceed with civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

By Press Association
Halyna Hutchins’ family to proceed with civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin (AP)
Halyna Hutchins’ family to proceed with civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin (AP)

The family of Halyna Hutchins will continue its civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over her death, despite criminal charges against the actor being formally dismissed.

Legal representatives for the family said Baldwin could not “escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy”.

It comes after New Mexico prosecutors formally dismissed charges of involuntary manslaughter brought against Baldwin on Friday.

A photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during a rehearsal for the film (Andres Leighton/AP)

The actor had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set of his movie Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Prosecutors said while they were currently unable to proceed with the case, the decision to dismiss the charges did not “absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability” and that investigations would continue.

The family of Ms Hutchins filed a civil lawsuit on February 9 to sue both the actor and the Rust movie production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium.

Loss of consortium is a claim which seeks to recover compensation for damage to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.

On Friday, US lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Ms Hutchins’ family, said she was “committed to proceeding” with the civil lawsuit.

“Despite the prosecutor’s decision to dismiss the criminal charge against Alec Baldwin without prejudice, the victims of Alec Baldwin that we represent remain hopeful,” she said in a statement.

“Mr Baldwin has tried to dismiss our civil case against him, and he has failed.

“(He) should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger, and killing her.”

The Rust movie set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico
The Rust movie set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico (JAe C Hong/AP)

The statement continued: “Mr Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life.

“He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences for Halyna, her mother, father, sister, and co-worker.

“No matter where Alec Baldwin goes… he cannot escape responsibility for his role in shooting and killing Halyna, who was a young mother, a beloved daughter, a loving sister, and an admired co-worker.”

“We look forward to seeing Alec Baldwin in court where a jury will decide if Alec Baldwin is just a movie star or a defendant who should be held accountable for the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins.”

Baldwin was pictured on the set as filming for Rust resumed in Montana on Thursday after the production moved from New Mexico.

Legal representatives for Rust Movie Productions stressed all use of working weapons or ammunition is, “and always has been”, prohibited on set.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Ashley Beckwith broke into a wealthy pensioner's home and robbed him of luxury items. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
11

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract. Photo by Blair Dingwall/DCT Media
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
Rally cars from the Speyside Stages rally arrive in Elgin and line up along the High Street for scrutineering ahead of the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
The possibility of wildfire in the north of Scotland was increased due to dry weather and low rainfall this week. Image: South West Ross Community Fire Stations.
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the…
There has been a leak at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented