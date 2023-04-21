Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side draw with Southampton (John Walton/PA).
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side draw with Southampton (John Walton/PA).

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal players they need to beat Manchester City if they are to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners battled back from two goals down to earn a last-gasp 3-3 draw with bottom club Southampton but the result hands the initiative to City.

The top two meet at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with Arsenal five points clear having played two more games than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal have not won at City since 2015, but Arteta believes they need to change their recent fortunes if they are to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 19 years.

“I cannot wait,” he said when asked about the trip to face the team with whom he won two league titles as Guardiola’s assistant.

“These are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win. The game will be prepared to that, that is for sure.”

Bukayo Saka’s last-minute equaliser earned the hosts a battling point after Saints had looked on course for a shock win to move off the bottom of the table.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard reflects on two dropped points
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard reflects on two dropped points (John Walton/PA).

Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring inside a minute after being gifted the ball by Aaron Ramsdale and then teed up former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott to double the lead.

Gabriel Martinelli pulled a goal back, but the hosts looked down and out when substitute Duje Caleta-Car headed home in the second half.

However, captain Martin Odegaard bent home a fine strike with two minutes to go before Saka turned in the late leveller and substitute Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in stoppage time.

“Today it’s clear,” added Arteta. “You cannot concede the goals the way we did to win games in the Premier League unless we make a miracle.

“I don’t see a lack of confidence. When a team does that normally players start to hide. I played there and players start to hide in certain moments.”

Southampton had only scored nine goals on the road before hitting three at the Emirates Stadium, but even that was not enough to secure the win which would have seen them move above Leicester.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles
Southampton manager Ruben Selles said his players could hold their heads up (John Walton/PA).

Ruben Selles had seen his side lose three in a row before travelling to north London and felt Saints were unlucky not to win for the first time in seven games.

“It feels like two points dropped,” he said.

“We came here with the intention to win the three points. We knew the game could be navigated in a lot of ways, all of the scenarios.

“We were ready for that, but I was disappointed that we dropped two points at the end.

“Sometimes you can feel disappointment, but I feel we need to go out of this stadium with our chest up. We put in a good performance, they showed they want to play and fight for each other.”

