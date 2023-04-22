Who were Barry Humphries’ alter egos?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who were Barry Humphries’ alter egos?

By Press Association
Barry Humphries created the character, Sir Les Patterson (PA)
Barry Humphries created the character, Sir Les Patterson (PA)

Barry Humphries was known internationally for a plethora of alter egos who poked fun at the nuances of all sections of Australian society.

Across a seven-decade career, the entertainer delighted audiences with characters including softly spoken gentlemen, regular “blokes”, and boorish politicians, whose stories often overlapped.

Following his death in Sydney aged 89, here is a look back at some of Humphries’ classic characters.

– Dame Edna Everage

Last Night of the BBC Poms – London
Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage (PA)

Perhaps his most well-known and memorable character, Dame Edna Everage was created after Humphries joined the newly formed Melbourne Theatre Company in 1955.

After beginning as a drab Melbourne housewife satirising Australian suburbia, the character evolved an increasingly boisterous and eccentric persona, with “wisteria hue” hair and cat eye glasses.

Rarely seen without bunches of gladioli flowers, Dame Edna was known for her extravagant wardrobe, ornate glasses and gaudy, custom-made gowns, which featured Australian symbols such as the national flag and the Sydney Opera House.

Launch of the Barry Humphries’ Farewell Tour
Dame Edna was perhaps Humphries’ most memorable character (Sean Dempsey/PA)

She made her film debut in John B Murray’s The Naked Bunyip in 1970.

Humphries later successfully transitioned the character from stage to television, performing in the self-titled talk show The Dame Edna Experience, which ran for two seasons in 1987 and 1989 respectively, and other programmes.

– Sir Les Patterson

Humphries often performed the character of Australian statesman and cultural attache Sir Les Patterson in tandem with Dame Edna, though the two were polar opposites.

Last Night of the BBC Poms – London
Barry Humphries as Sir Les Patterson (Johnny Patterson/PA)

Coarse, lecherous and often intoxicated, Sir Les appeared in high-profile interviews on shows including Parkinson, in which he was satirically billed as “impugning the fundamental refinement of the Australian character”.

He would often appear looking dishevelled and red-faced, dressed in a dirty suit, with a drink and cigarette in hand.

Sir Les popped up in pre-recorded segments of Dame Edna’s talk show, and in 1987, Humphries appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, where he played both characters simultaneously.

– Sandy Stone

Barry Humphries health issues
Barry Humphries (PA)

One of Humphries’ enduring yet less obtrusive characters was the gentlemanly Sandy Stone.

Mr Stone, a dead man who inhabits the world of his youth, would often appear in a bed shirt and dressing gown to regale audiences with stories of his life.

Unlike Dame Edna and Sir Les, Humphries reportedly had a genuine affection for the character, which was reflected in his soft delivery and gentle persona.

In 1990 he published a book, titled The Life And Death Of Sandy Stone, which contained a collection of the character’s monologues with humorous footnotes.

– Barry McKenzie

Originally created by Humphries as part of a comic strip for UK publication Private Eye, Barry McKenzie is a young Australian man with a penchant for beaches, beer and beautiful “sheilas”.

The character was supposed to parody the boorish behaviour of Australians overseas – ignorant, loud and drunk, while also retaining a straightforward and friendly aspect.

The Oldie of the Year Awards
Humphries created the character of Barry McKenzie for a comic strip in Private Eye (PA)

The Private Eye comic strips were later compiled into three books – The Wonderful World Of Barry McKenzie, Bazza Pulls It Off! and Bazza Comes Into His Own: The Final Fescennine Farago Of Barry McKenzie, Australia’s First Working-Class Hero – With Learned And Scholarly Appendices And A New Enlarged Glossary.

The first two books were published in London but were initially banned in Australia over indecency.

Barry McKenzie was later the subject of two films in the 1970s, starring Barry Crocker in the title role, and featuring Humphries, this time in the role of “aunt” Edna Everage.

– Bruce the shark

More recently Humphries has lent his voice to the popular Pixar film Finding Nemo, in which he played the intimidating Great White Bruce the shark.

Despite his appearance, Bruce leads the fish-friendly support group, with the well-known slogan “fish are friends, not food” – though still retains his latent killer instincts.

Humphries was also recruited to play the role of the Goblin King in the first instalment of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy: An Unexpected Adventure.

