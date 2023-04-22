In Pictures: The many faces of Barry Humphries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: The many faces of Barry Humphries

By Press Association
Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage in 2009 (PA)
Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage in 2009 (PA)

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries enjoyed a seven-decade career on stage and screen, delighting generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

Pictured in 1966 as part of the team for BBC TV's new late-night satire show featuring (l-r) John Bird, Anthony Holland, Eleanor Bron, Barry Humphries, Andrew Duncan and John Wells
Pictured in 1966 as part of the BBC’s new satirical programme The Late Show featuring (l-r) John Bird, Anthony Holland, Eleanor Bron, Barry Humphries, Andrew Duncan and John Wells (PA)
Barry Humphries death
Dame Edna Everage is nowhere in sight as her creator, 45, kisses his wife, 30-year-old artist Diane Millstead, after their marriage had been blessed at St James’s Church, Piccadilly, in 1979 (PA)
Barry Humphries death
Dressed as Australian cultural attache Sir Les Patterson with British politician Denis Healey and former James Bond star Roger Moore (PA)
Dame Edna Everage makes her customary low-key launch for a TV show in 1989 with her bridesmaid Madge Allsop impersonating a sleeping policeman
Dame Edna Everage makes her customary low-key launch for a TV show in 1989 with her bridesmaid Madge Allsop impersonating a sleeping policeman (PA)

Originally a drab Melbourne housewife satirising Australian suburbia, Dame Edna evolved into an increasingly boisterous and eccentric character, with “wisteria hue” hair and cat-eye glasses.

Launch of the Barry Humphries’ Farewell Tour
Dame Edna was Humphries’ most memorable character (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Last Night of the BBC Poms – London
Dishevelled Australian cultural attache Sir Les Patterson was also a popular character (Johnny Patterson/PA)
Barry Humphries death
In character as Dame Edna Everage at the announcement of the Barry Humphries’ Farewell Tour in 2013 (PA)

Humphries was a mainstay of royal performances and was made a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.

Barry Humphries death
Greeting Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 at Windsor for a gala variety performance in aid of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal (PA)
Barry Humphries death
Meeting Diana, Princess of Wales in 1987 (PA)
Barry Humphries death
Humphries raises a smile from William, now the Prince of Wales, backstage at the Prince’s Trust 30th birthday concert at the Tower of London in 2006 (PA)
Barry Humphries death
Humphries being made a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2007, for services to entertainment (PA)
Barry Humphries death
Camilla shares a word in 2021 as they attend The Oldie of the Year Awards at the Savoy Hotel (PA)

In March 2012, Humphries announced his retirement from live entertainment, saying he was “beginning to feel a bit senior”, but promised an extensive farewell tour, which was later extended.

BARRY HUMPHRIES & ELTON JOHN
With Sir Elton John in 1991 (PA)
Barry Humphries death
With Joan Collins in 2008 (PA)
Theatre – Oliver! Cast – London
He returned to a role he had played 30 years ago – Fagin – in the West End musical production Oliver! in 1997 (PA)
Barry Humphries health issues
Barry Humphries died in Sydney on April 22 at the age of 89 (PA)

