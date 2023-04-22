‘Champagne of Beers’ slogan leaves French wine producers frothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Champagne of Beers’ slogan leaves French wine producers frothing

By Press Association
In this image provided by Comite Champagne, a worker pours out the contents of cans of Miller High Life beer prior to them being crushed at the Westlandia plant in Ypres, Belgium, Monday, April 17, 2023. Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as the ″Champagne of beers” at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. (Comite Champagne via AP)
In this image provided by Comite Champagne, a worker pours out the contents of cans of Miller High Life beer prior to them being crushed at the Westlandia plant in Ypres, Belgium, Monday, April 17, 2023. Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as the ″Champagne of beers" at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. (Comite Champagne via AP)

The guardians of Champagne will let no one take the name of the bubbly beverage in vain – not even a US beer behemoth.

For years, Miller High Life has used the “Champagne of Beers” slogan, but this week that appropriation became impossible to swallow.

At the request of the trade body defending the interests of houses and growers of the north-eastern French sparkling wine, Belgian customs workers crushed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as such.

Europe Champagne of Beers
A carton of Miller High Life beer (Comite Champagne via AP)

The Comite Champagne asked for the destruction of a shipment of 2,352 cans on the grounds that the century-old motto used by the American brewery infringes the protected designation of origin “Champagne”.

The consignment was intercepted at the Belgian port of Antwerp in early February, a spokesperson at the Belgian Customs Administration said, and was destined for Germany.

Molson Coors Beverage Co, which owns the Miller High Life brand, does not export it to the EU, and Belgian customs declined to say who had ordered the beers.

The buyer in Germany “was informed and did not contest the decision”, the trade organisation said in a statement.

Frederick Miller, a German immigrant to the US, founded the Miller Brewing Company in the 1850s. Miller High Life, its oldest brand, was launched as its flagship in 1903.

Europe Champagne of Beers
A worker prepares to press the button of a machine to crush empty Miller High Life beer cans in Ypres, Belgium (Comite Champagne via AP)

According to the Milwaukee-based brand’s website, the company started to use the “Champagne of Bottle Beers” nickname three years later. It was shortened to “The Champagne of Beers” in 1969.

The beer has also been available in champagne-style 750ml bottles during festive seasons.

“With its elegant, clear-glass bottle and crisp taste, Miller High Life has proudly worn the nickname ‘The Champagne of Beers’ for almost 120 years,” Molson Coors Beverage Co said in a statement to the Associated Press.

No matter how popular the slogan is in the US, it is incompatible with European Union rules which make clear that goods infringing a protected designation of origin can be treated as counterfeit.

The 27-nation bloc has a system of protected geographical designations created to guarantee the true origin and quality of artisanal food, wine and spirits, and protect them from imitation.

That market is worth nearly 75 billion euros (£67 billion) annually — half of it in wines, according to a 2020 study by the EU’s executive arm.

Charles Goemaere, managing director of the Comite Champagne, said the destruction of the beers “confirms the importance that the European Union attaches to designations of origin and rewards the determination of the Champagne producers to protect their designation”.

Molson Coors Beverage Co said it “respects local restrictions” around the word Champagne.

“But we remain proud of Miller High Life, its nickname and its Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provenance,” the company said. “We invite our friends in Europe to the US any time to toast the High Life together.”

Belgian customs said the destruction of the cans was paid for by the Comite Champagne.

According to their joint statement, it was carried out “with the utmost respect for environmental concerns by ensuring that the entire batch, both contents and container, was recycled in an environmentally responsible manner”.

