Leeds woes continue with defeat at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Leeds woes continue with defeat at Fulham

By Press Association
Harry Wilson scored a second goal in as many matches as Fulham beat Leeds 2-1 (Steven Paston/PA)
Harry Wilson scored a second goal in as many matches as Fulham beat Leeds 2-1 (Steven Paston/PA)

Leeds continued their slide towards the Premier League relegation zone as Fulham secured a third victory against the Yorkshire club this season.

Having gone into the game hoping to bounce back from 5-1 and 6-1 home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively, Leeds were unable to impose themselves as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

After a lacklustre first half at Craven Cottage, Fulham found the breakthrough with Harry Wilson continuing his return to form with a second goal in as many games with a well-timed 58th-minute volley.

Andreas Pereira doubled Fulham’s lead after Illan Meslier came for a cross but was unable to clear, with the ball falling for the unmarked 27-year-old just five yards out.

Leeds pulled one back with 11 minutes to go to inject life into their performance, as Patrick Bamford’s effort was deflected into the back of the net off Joao Palhinha.

The visitors tried to push for an equaliser but, despite a significantly improved performance than in the previous 80 minutes, they were unable to level the game.

Fulham gave away a few needless fouls in the early part of the match, including one just outside the box, which almost led to Leeds’ opener.

Marc Roca curled the ball towards the far corner, with Bernd Leno making his first save of the match.

The first half lacked intensity, despite Leeds’ perilous position and the fact they conceded 11 goals in their last two matches.

Chances were limited throughout the opening period with Pereira resorting to trying his luck from distance just before the break, but his drive was straight at Meslier.

There was a slight increase in pace at the start of the second half, with Willian firing just wide for Fulham in the 49th minute.

After a slightly lacklustre performance, Fulham found the breakthrough in the 58th minute.

Antonee Robinson drove down the middle, before playing in Willian down the left. The Brazilian’s cross was tipped straight into the path of Wilson who volleyed home.

The goal sparked the Cottagers into life as they looked to inflict further misery on Leeds, with Pereira’s direct free-kick rebounding off the crossbar just after the hour mark.

Fulham doubled their lead in the 71st minute. Pereira started the move before Robinson’s cross was not dealt with by Meslier, and no one was picking up the Brazil international who fired into the back of an empty net from five yards.

Leeds pulled one back to set up an exciting finish to the encounter when Bamford’s flick at the far post was deflected into his own net by Palhinha.

Despite eight minutes added on, Fulham – who also beat Leeds 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth round in February – secured a Premier League double over the struggling Whites.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented