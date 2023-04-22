Dame Edna star Barry Humphries remembered as ‘comic genius’ after death aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Edna star Barry Humphries remembered as ‘comic genius’ after death aged 89

By Press Association
Barry Humphries has died age 89 (Julien Behal/PA)
Barry Humphries has died age 89 (Julien Behal/PA)

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has been remembered as “a great creative artist” and “comic genius” following his death at the age of 89. 

During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage, Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone.

Humphries, who had been readmitted to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia, after complications following hip surgery, died on Saturday evening local time (11am GMT), according to hospital spokesman David Faktor.

A statement from Humphries’ family said: “​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.​

“With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

​”​His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

“Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Barry Humphries death
Barry Humphries’ alter ego Dame Edna Everage (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan.

Dame Esther Rantzen told the PA news agency that “the world is just that bit sadder” following the death of her friend.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Childline Ball
Dame Esther Rantzen said she was “very sad” to hear of Humphries’ death (Ian West/PA)

“I’m very sad. I think we’ve lost a source of so much fun and someone I have worked with since the mid-1960s and liked and admired so much,” she said.

“My memory of Dame Edna Everage goes back to when she was a mere Mrs, she was even then a superstar.

“She was dressed by BBC’s rather frumpy stock wardrobe but, of course, she turned into a butterfly and obviously achieved damehood.

“She influenced me greatly. When I was lucky enough to be honoured with damehood, I was very frequently introduced as Dame Edna because it became a phrase which came naturally, and I was thrilled.

“Barry was cultured and clever and a voracious reader and all the things that Sir Les Patterson not. A great creative artist.”

Barry Humphries death
Diana, Princess of Wales enjoying a chat with the flamboyant Dame Edna Everage backstage at the Golden Jubilee concert in aid of the charity Birthright at the London Palladium (PA)

Dame Esther recalled going backstage after one of Dame Edna’s shows and talking to her manager about “how brilliant it was that she went swooping right up to the ceiling of the theatre”.

She told PA: “(The manager) said the interesting thing was that Barry couldn’t stand heights, so couldn’t rehearse that, but Dame Edna had no fear and got straight into the machinery and had to be persuaded to wear a safety harness to keep her safe.

“It was the most wonderful transformation,” Dame Esther added.

At Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee concert in 2002, Dame Edna introduced the Queen, taking her place in the royal box, by bellowing: “The Jubilee Girl is here, possums.”

The monarch was greeted with rapturous cheers.

Dame Esther was among hundreds who were remembering the late entertainer – including comedians Rob Brydon and Matt Lucas, former prime minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and broadcasters Andrew Neil and Sir Michael Parkinson.

Oldie of The Year Awards 2016 – London
Barry Humphries died on Saturday evening in Sydney, Australia (Yui Mok/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, Sir Michael said he had “lost a dear friend of many years”.

He said: “Barry was a cultured, highly intelligent, fascinating man who just happened to create, in Dame Edna Everage, one of the everlasting comedy characters of all time as well as one of my favourite guests on my talk show.

“In a time when the word is bandied around far too easily, we have truly lost a genius. I shall miss him and the Dame in equal measure. So will we all.”

Meanwhile, journalist Neil remembered the “funny, hugely literate, fiercely smart” Humphries, tweeting that he had visited him in hospital two weeks ago.

He said: “I count myself lucky and privileged I got to see him one more time. A comic genius the likes of which we will never see again.”

Mr Albanese described Humphries as “the brightest star” in “a galaxy of personas”, referencing both Dame Edna Everage and Sandy Stone.

Meanwhile, former British prime minister Mr Johnson tweeted: “RIP Barry Humphries – one of the greatest ever Australians – and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented