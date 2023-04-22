Leeds boss Javi Gracia ‘worried about everything’ after defeat at Fulham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Javi Gracia admitted he is “worried about everything” as Leeds’ battle for Premier League survival took another blow with a third successive defeat at Fulham.

Leeds were unable to impose themselves against an improving Fulham, as the home side capitalised to secure a 2-1 victory following a lacklustre first half.

Harry Wilson struck a 58th-minute volley to land his second goal in as many matches, with Andreas Pereira adding a second from close range shortly afterwards.

Leeds pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining as Patrick Bamford’s effort was deflected in off Joao Palhinha, but the visitors could not find a crucial equaliser.

“I’m worried about everything,” Leeds manager Gracia said. “It’s our third defeat in a row, and we have to improve.

“All the players, the level of the players, we have to recover our best XI because we have a very important game in three days (at home against Leicester) and we have to be ready in all the positions.”

Leeds went into the game at Craven Cottage hoping to bounce back from 5-1 and 6-1 home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively, but instead were beaten for a third time this season by Fulham.

Despite Leeds’ dismal run of form, Gracia insisted the players cannot afford to have doubts over their survival chances.

“They have to (still believe),” he said. “We don’t have time, in this moment we can’t have doubts. We have to believe because we did it four games ago, five games ago.

“These three defeats, it’s not easy to manage, but we are coming from games where we were able to have better performances and results. We have to recover that level. We have to believe and try to do it together.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes his side fully deserved the victory, as they move to consolidate their place in the Premier League’s top half.

“Throughout the 99, 100 minutes we played this afternoon, we were the best team on the pitch,” Silva said.

“We could have scored even more goals. An own goal gave them belief, but overall we were the best team.

“Great finish from Harry and from Andreas. Of course we could have scored more goals because we had more crosses and more chances second half, but it was a great game for us and we didn’t suffer too much in the end.

“We were the best team and the players deserved it as a group, to win again at home at the Cottage in front of our fans and we have to keep going.”