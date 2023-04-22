Brazil’s president begins visit to European ally Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brazil’s president begins visit to European ally Portugal

By Press Association
Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva shakes hand with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa next to Brazilian first lady Rosangela da Silva, at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP/PA)
Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva shakes hand with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa next to Brazilian first lady Rosangela da Silva, at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP/PA)

Portugal’s president welcomed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil on an official visit on Saturday, as the Brazilian leader looks to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa received Mr Lula and Brazilian first lady Rosangela da Silva in an official ceremony at the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon.

Portugal is home to more than 250,000 Brazilians, and some were on hand to cheer the visiting president.

During his first joint press conference with Mr Sousa, Mr Lula avoided feeding the controversy regarding his recent comments about Western military aid fuelling Ukraine and Russia’s conflict.

Portugal Brazil
Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, greet each other as they meet for the Portugal-Brazil forum at the Belem Cultural Centre in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP/PA)

“My country took the decision long ago to condemn Russia for the occupation of the space and violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine, in the first days, and we have voted in the UN in this regard,” he said.

The Brazilian leader reiterated his proposal that a group of nations including Brazil mediate a peaceful resolution to the war.

“I never equalled both countries, because I know what an invasion is and what territorial integrity is,” he said.

“And all of us think Russia is wrong and we already condemned it in every UN decision.”

The trip is Mr Lula’s first to a European country since he defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and won a third non-consecutive term in October.

While in Portugal, the left-wing leader aims to secure about a dozen agreements on trade and migration.

Portugal Brazil
Mr Lula, centre left, and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, centre right, during the Portugal-Brazil forum (Armando Franca/AP/PA)

The relaunch of a Portugal-Brazil summit, which was last held in 2016 when Michel Temer was Brazil’s president, was planned as the diplomatic highlight of the trip.

The event will be the setting for the signing of 13 bilateral agreements, including a cooperation deal between the space agencies of Brazil and Portugal.

Before departing for Spain on Tuesday, Mr Lula’s itinerary includes a prize-giving ceremony on Monday to honour renowned Brazilian musician Chico Buarque and a visit to Brazilian airline manufacturer Embraer’s factory near Lisbon.

